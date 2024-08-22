Emergency response launched after ‘hazardous spillage’ on Torry road

Emergency services attended Victoria Road earlier today after reports of a spillage of harmful chemicals.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service along with Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to near Aberdeen’s Victoria Road at around 1.30pm.

They had received a report that a barrel had been knocked over and its contents were suspected to contain a harmful substance.

The street was cordoned off, with three fire appliances and specialist hazmat (hazardous materials) resources mobilised to the scene.

SAS also sent a special operations team.

‘No threat to the wider public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended South Esplanade East, Aberdeen on Thursday, 22 August, 2024, where a substance had spilled on the ground.

“The spillage was within a confined area and there was no threat to the wider public.

“The spillage has been cleared.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call today at 1.26pm to attend an incident on South Esplanade East in Aberdeen and we dispatched our special operations team to the scene. “

The spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved one man who did not need to be taken to hospital.