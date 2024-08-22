Emergency response launched after ‘hazardous spillage’ on Torry road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency response launched after ‘hazardous spillage’ on Torry road

The incident at South Esplanade East happened earlier this afternoon.

By Ena Saracevic
The incident happened across from the Grampian Bar. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
The incident happened across from the Grampian Bar. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Emergency services attended Victoria Road earlier today after reports of a spillage of harmful chemicals.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service along with Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to near Aberdeen’s Victoria Road at around 1.30pm.

They had received a report that a barrel had been knocked over and its contents were suspected to contain a harmful substance.

The street was cordoned off, with three fire appliances and specialist hazmat (hazardous materials) resources mobilised to the scene.

SAS also sent a special operations team.

‘No threat to the wider public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended South Esplanade East, Aberdeen on Thursday, 22 August, 2024, where a substance had spilled on the ground.

“The spillage was within a confined area and there was no threat to the wider public.

“The spillage has been cleared.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service added:  “We received a call today at 1.26pm to attend an incident on South Esplanade East in Aberdeen and we dispatched our special operations team to the scene. “

The spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved one man who did not need to be taken to hospital.

Conversation