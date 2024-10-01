Highland teens face jail after violence in Oban and Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland teens face jail after violence in Oban and Fort William

Grant-Finlay McPhee, 19, and a 17-year-old boy both pled guilty to criminal offences committed during incidents in Oban and Fort William.

By David Love
The white Inverness Justice Centre
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Two Highland teenagers who attacked men and women in a spree of violence have been told to prepare for jail.

Grant-Finlay McPhee, 19, and a 17-year-old boy took part in two incidents involving assaults in Oban and Fort William.

The younger teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also admitted his role in a separate incident at a Fort William playpark.

The case against the teenagers will be resolved in just over a month and a sheriff at Inverness Sheriff Court told them to expect a lengthy prison sentence.

In total, there were three incidents.

McPhee, of Angus Crescent, Fort William, was involved in two and the 17-year-old was involved in all three.

The first incident

The first incident unfolded on George Street, Oban, on October 19 2022.

A man had a glass bottle smashed over his head.

He was repeatedly punched to his permanent disfigurement.

Another victim suffered a rain of blows to his head and body.

The second incident

The second incident happened in the beer garden of The Great Glen Wetherspoon’s bar on High Street, Fort William, on January 13 2023.

During the incident, a man was in the beer garden where he was repeatedly stamped on.

He was also punched on the head and body and hit on the head and body with a metal chair.

The Great Glen, Fort William. Image: DC Thomson

That left him unconscious to his severe injury and danger of his life.

A woman was also punched on the head and body in the same incident.

McPhee and the younger teen each admitted four offences in relation to those two incidents.

The younger teen also admitted assaulting a woman in the beer garden disturbance by kicking her on the body.

The third incident

The third incident took place in or near a playpark between Alma Road and Victoria Road, Fort William, on March 5 2023.

The incident involved only the younger teen. McPhee was not involved in any way.

The younger teen’s victims were a young male who was repeatedly struck on the head.

He also had his upper clothing pulled up and was then bitten on the shoulder, causing him injury.

A female was also repeatedly punched on the head to her injury.

The younger teen admitted two charges in connection with this incident – taking his total of guilty pleas to five, while McPhee admitted his guilt to four charges.

A trial had been due to take place this week but was cancelled after the pair pled guilty.

The fiscal depute did not provide more information about the three incidents.

Those details will instead be heard in a hearing at the same court on November 5 later this year.

In the meantime, social workers will write background reports on both the teens for the consideration of Sheriff Gary Aitken, who will sentence the teens.

During Monday’s hearing, Sheriff Aitken said: “I will continue their bail meantime but neither of them should be remotely hopeful of getting anything other than a custodial sentence.”

Addressing the teens directly, he added: “Prepare yourselves for a lengthy custodial sentence.

“This was a string of violence and behaviour of this kind is utterly unacceptable.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man accused of flashing and trying to abduct child at Aberdeen playpark
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
No jail for machete stabber who caused 6 inch deep wound in puppy row
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel couple flaunted pics of tragic TV star - urging neighbours to 'do a…
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Torry mum's pet ban after dogs abandoned in ‘horrendous’ conditions
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Watch: Police dashcam catches A90 speeder going almost 120mph
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Panic alarm sounds as stalker waits outside woman's Aberdeen workplace
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a cancer faker and a public pool pervert
Black and white photo of Renee MacRae and Bill MacDowell
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Police committed to fully solving the riddle two years after…
The teens appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man sacked after downing 10 whiskies and ditching car in Aberdeen street
Police car on country road
Banned drink-driver's Portsoy road trip led to 105mph police chase ending in potato field