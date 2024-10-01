Scott Begbie: Heath worries have convinced me to do Sober October – but maybe we could all do with cutting back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Heath worries have convinced me to do Sober October – but maybe we could all do with cutting back

Reactions to my declaration of Sober October have ranged from “Are you sure?” to the publicans of Stonehaven weeping into their bank balances.

Scott's decided to give up the booze for Sober October.
By Scott Begbie

It’s October, so cheers. Well, maybe not.

You see, I have decided to join in the collective act of insanity – sorry, I mean sense of charitable giving– that is the Macmillan Cancer Care Sober October campaign.

For the next 31 days it’s goodbye to cheeky pints, farewell to a nice wee glass of wine with dinner and so long to those nips you have because, well just because.

Aye, the next month is going to be, ahem, interesting.

It is a thought – even though I’m a reasonably strict ‘not on a school night’ sort of cove and keep my tippling for weekends. That said I like having a drink. I like the taste. I like the buzz. I like the social side. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t do it

And it’s only when you consider stopping, even if just for a while, you realise how much alcohol is welded into social life here in Scotland.

It’s that swift pint on the way home at the end of the working week.

A pint after work is not an unusual way to unwind. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

The heading down to the Marine to see chums and have a yak over a few jars. Going out for a meal that demands a nice bottle of wine. And let’s not forget just how much fun the tasting sessions with the Stonehaven Whisky Howff can be.

And I cannot be the only person on the planet who looks at his partner-in-crime and says, “I reckon it’s beer o’clock” when he’s out and about on a weekend.

Sober October highlights Scot’s intense relationship with alcohol

Let’s face it, we Scots have an intense and at times troubled relationship with alcohol, even while it runs parallel with our everyday lives, which is why so many of us approach challenges like Sober October as if we are running a marathon.

After all, if it were easy it wouldn’t be a fundraising challenge for such a worthy cause as Macmillan, would it?

Reactions to my declaration of Sober October have ranged from “Are you sure?” to the publicans of Stonehaven weeping into their bank balances. Oh, and even a cheeky: “So you’re stopping just to make sure you still can?”

That one deserves the Ernest Hemingway quote: “I drink to make other people more interesting.”

The real reason for my doing Sober October is quite prosaic. I was recently told my cholesterol level was too high, and my blood pressure was raising eyebrows.

Statins for one and a bit of personal maintenance for the other.

And if you are hitting the reset button on a healthy lifestyle, a dry month is a good leg up – that plus eating better and getting back to the gym, now I have accepted a dodgy back and knee means my running days are behind me.

So, the next month will indeed be a challenge – picture the Pavlovian drooling while watching Strictly without a glass of Malbec.

But I’ll manage just fine and Macmillan will get some much-needed funds for their amazing work

If you’re doing Sober October too, good luck (top tips welcome). And cheers to November 1.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

