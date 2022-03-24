Landmarks across north and north-east to go dark for Earth Hour: Will you do the same?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councils across the north and north-east of Scotland are participating in Earth Hour this weekend by turning the lights off on landmarks.

Between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Saturday lights will be turned off in buildings across Scotland.

Council buildings such as Marischal College and Lerwick Town Hall will be turning all their lights off.

Earth Hour was launched in 2007 by the WWF to encourage less energy usage.

Famous landmarks from Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower all turn their lights off for Earth Hour.

What is Earth Hour?

Shetland Islands Council has participated in Earth Hour every year since 2011 and declared a climate emergency in 2020.

Brydon Sinclair a climate change officer at the Shetland Islands council said: “The council is committed to a vigorous programme of climate change adaption and mitigation measures as part of the Scottish Government’s target of achieving net-zero by 2045.

“Taking part in events such as Earth Hour help to highlight climate change and symbolise just what can be done, it allows people across the community to come together and make a positive impact on the environment”.

Aberdeen City Council has participated in Earth Hour every year since 2008.

The authority’s sustainability officer Urenna Adegebotolu said: “I come from the Niger delta part of Nigeria. We had issues around oil spills polluting the rivers. So for me looking after the environment is crucial, it means everyone can live healthier lives.”

Climate change coordinator at Highland Council Katie Andrews said: “As a council, taking part in Earth Hour is a fantastic opportunity to share the word about collective action and how we can do our part to look after the environment. As a local council we need to lead by example”.

Highland Council has participated in Earth Hour since 2008 and declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The authority was awarded the WWF Scotland’s Earth Hour Local Authority Runner-up Award in 2018 for its continued involvement with Earth Hour.

Mrs Adegebotolu added: “During Earth Hour we really encourage everyone in Aberdeen to partake. When people take part in Earth Hour we are working together to make the Earth a safe place for all of us”.