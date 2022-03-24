Landmarks across north and north-east to go dark for Earth Hour: Will you do the same?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Landmarks across north and north-east to go dark for Earth Hour: Will you do the same?

By James Masson
March 24, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 4:30 pm
People across the world will switch off their lights for Earth Hour. Photo: Getty
Councils across the north and north-east of Scotland are participating in Earth Hour this weekend by turning the lights off on landmarks.

Between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Saturday lights will be turned off in buildings across Scotland.

Council buildings such as Marischal College and Lerwick Town Hall will be turning all their lights off.

Earth Hour was launched in 2007 by the WWF to encourage less energy usage.

Famous landmarks from Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower all turn their lights off for Earth Hour.

What is Earth Hour?

Shetland Islands Council has participated in Earth Hour every year since 2011 and declared a climate emergency in 2020.

Brydon Sinclair a climate change officer at the Shetland Islands council said: “The council is committed to a vigorous programme of climate change adaption and mitigation measures as part of the Scottish Government’s target of achieving net-zero by 2045.

“Taking part in events such as Earth Hour help to highlight climate change and symbolise just what can be done, it allows people across the community to come together and make a positive impact on the environment”.

Aberdeen City Council has participated in Earth Hour every year since 2008.

Marischal College is one of the landmarks that will go dark for Earth Hour. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

The authority’s sustainability officer Urenna Adegebotolu said: “I come from the Niger delta part of Nigeria. We had issues around oil spills polluting the rivers. So for me looking after the environment is crucial, it means everyone can live healthier lives.”

Climate change coordinator at Highland Council Katie Andrews said: “As a council, taking part in Earth Hour is a fantastic opportunity to share the word about collective action and how we can do our part to look after the environment. As a local council we need to lead by example”.

Highland Council has participated in Earth Hour since 2008 and declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The authority was awarded the WWF Scotland’s Earth Hour Local Authority Runner-up Award in 2018 for its continued involvement with Earth Hour.

Mrs Adegebotolu added: “During Earth Hour we really encourage everyone in Aberdeen to partake. When people take part in Earth Hour we are working together to make the Earth a safe place for all of us”.

