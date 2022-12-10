Nature Watch: Fallen leviathan conjures new life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Fallen leviathan conjures new life

By Keith Broomfield
December 10, 2022, 6:30 am Updated: December 10, 2022, 1:12 pm
Bonnet mushroom. Image: Keith Broomfield
Bonnet mushroom. Image: Keith Broomfield

It was a magnificent fallen leviathan, a tumbled beech on a hill pasture, which in the fading light of dusk resembled a skeleton, with its branches pointing heavenwards as if in a plea for salvation.

This ghostly giant always makes me stop in my tracks and give cause for reflection.

The bark has long crumbled away, and the trunk beneath is darkened with age and riddled with the tiny holes of boring insects, and the deep scars of rot.

On placing my hand upon the trunk, I can almost feel the pulse of life within.

Place of food and shelter

This is a place for invertebrates to feed, seek shelter and to lay eggs – and a place, too, for woodpeckers to probe and inspect with eager anticipation.

Tree trunk. Image: Keith Broomfield

For me, it is the fungi that are the overwhelming draw of this decayed giant, and every time I visit, I carefully circle the trunk and mentally catalogue the different types.

An elliptical, vibrant scar of wrinkled crust fungus coated one section in a creeping encrustation of various colours, including yellow and orange.

There was brittle cinder fungus, too, a coating of grey fringed with white, which will eventually turn black and become brittle, with the appearance of charred wood.

Brittle cinder is a pathogenic fungus, and perhaps its presence is one reason why this great tree met its demise.

Bonnet mushrooms clustered in sheltered crevices on the trunk, with their exquisite bell-shaped caps scored with radiating grooves.

Puffballs. Image: Keith Broomfield

Further along the trunk, I found jelly-ear fungus, embedded like warm, soft discs into the tree surface.

Around the tree, by some of the broken branches, there was a proliferation of puffballs growing in the grass, and I hunkered down to gently squeeze one, which released a powder-puff of spores that swirled away in the breeze like billowing smoke.

Excellent autumn

This has been an excellent autumn for fungi – although possibly this is because I have taken a special interest in these natural wonders this season and have been actively seeking them out.

My garden lawn proved a particular treasure trove.

Here, a proliferation of waxcaps of various species have thrived, displaying vibrant orange and yellow colours.

The stars, though, were the pink waxcaps, with their stunning pink caps and white stalks.

They have never appeared on the lawn before and materialised as if conjured by a magical spell of nature.

While the fallen beech on the nearby hill pasture with its wonderful array of fungi is a cause for celebration, there is much to worry about too.

This tree is just one of many other beeches, oaks, and limes that were planted in this pasture a long time ago as field boundaries and shelter belts for cattle.

Jelly ear. Image: Keith Broomfield

Yet, there are no green shoots of saplings, and no natural regeneration is taking place because of the grazing.

Unless new and managed planting occurs, all the trees will one day become tumbled relicts, still giving succour for a period to the agents of decay, but once turned to dust, there will be nothing left at all.

