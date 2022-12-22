Promised A96 dualling decision is pushed months into next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Promised A96 dualling decision is pushed months into next year

A final decision on fully dualling the A96 will not be made until well into next year, according to a long awaited study from the Scottish Government.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 22, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 10:48 am
Photo of Adele Merson
The SNP promised to fully dual the A96 over a decade ago. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Government roads agency Transport Scotland confirmed 16 options for the Aberdeen-Inverness route are being looked at in the first half of 2023.

But that work will then be taken for further public consultation before a final decision can be reached.

The SNP and Greens had agreed to carry out a “transparent, evidence-based review” of the dualling project, including a “climate compatibility assessment”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) welcomes Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, following their Government Ministerial appointments. Image: PA.

The “Bute House” agreement signed by the two parties in government pledged to report this review by the end of this year.

But only the initial appraisal and the public consultation were published in time for the deadline. The climate review is not due until next year.

The release of the two publications came just days before Christmas and two hours after MSPs passed controversial gender reform legislation.

What is in the A96 review?

Respondents of the public consultation were asked about their travel habits, their use of different modes of transport and the benefits and disadvantages of using the A96 corridor.

The most frequently raised suggestion for the A96 Corridor was the need for full or partial dualling, with 55% of respondents calling for this.

This was followed by 11% suggesting that they opposed dualling, either full or partial.

A total of 96% of respondents stated the car is their primary mode of travel on the A96 corridor, with 5% using public transport on a daily or weekly basis.

Under half of respondents (46%) indicated they do not use public transport within the A96 corridor.

The A96 between Inverness and Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The three top safety concerns raised by respondents were: dangerous overtaking, lack of overtaking opportunities and indicating the road is unsafe in general.

On road safety, 58% of respondents stated that they felt very unsafe or somewhat unsafe when using the road network compared to 21% who said they felt very safe or somewhat safe.

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr said the decision has been “kicked well into the next year, at least”.

He added: “And the spectre of the Greens still hangs over it with the climate change assessment still to come.

“The people of north Scotland will be using this road well into 2023 without a decision.

“But they have made their feelings very clear.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth will meet with MSPs to discuss the review. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Transport Scotland A96 programme manager Sandy Jamieson said: “We are now pushing forward with the next phase of further detailed work to inform the remaining stages of the review.

“These include a robust appraisal of the retained options alongside a climate compatibility assessment, with outcomes expected to be announced in the first half of 2023 for final public consultation, before a final decision can be reached.”

Officials are also working on dualling the A96 between Inverness and Nairn, including the Nairn bypass, as a separate scheme.

SNP Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth wants to meet local MSPs to hear directly from the review’s project team.

The SNP promised over a decade ago it would dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

This was thrown into doubt when the Scottish Greens were brought into government last year.

