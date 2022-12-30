News Agenda: If 2022 was a year to forget, here are some reasons to be cheerful about 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

News Agenda: If 2022 was a year to forget, here are some reasons to be cheerful about 2023

By Neil Drysdale
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Gothenburg Greats celebrate with the trophy on a night in which victory over Real Madrid would make them immortal
The Gothenburg Greats celebrate with the trophy on a night in which victory over Real Madrid would make them immortal

Cast your mind back 12 months and think about the high hopes and great expectations which were thrown around for a Happy New Year in 2022.

With hindsight, it wasn’t just an annus horribilis, but one which simultaneously had echoes of the Cuban missile crisis in the 1960s and Winter of Discontent in the 1970s.

There was the death of the Queen, a war in Ukraine – which continues to rage on with a horrifying toll of death and destruction – and a string of near-biblical catastrophes, ranging from deadly bushfires to blizzards, which have swept the US this week.

On the political stage, Britain went through three PMs, with Boris Johnson’s grudging resignation (“Them’s the breaks”) followed by Liz Truss who lasted less time than a lettuce, spending 49 days of presiding over cabinet chaos and mismanagement of the economy before being replaced by Rishi Sunak; the man whom she defeated in a leadership contest which dragged on far longer than her actual stay at Downing Street.

A protester holds a sign outside Parliament predicting Liz Truss’s brief stint as PM. Pic: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.

It’s perhaps appropriate that the year is ending with the Government issuing guidance to the public on how to save energy, even as spiralling bills and a cost-of-living crisis cast a cloud over both the high street and most economic forecasts.

But, if nothing else, the British are renowned for their resilience and determination to accentuate the positives in any situation. The NHS may be in crisis, the hospitality and arts sectors might be facing unprecedented pressures, Brexit is still as difficult to tackle as a Martian sudoku, and Covid and Strep A are causing concerns in health circles.

And yet, this weekend, many of will toast the arrival of 2023 as if it is something to celebrate. And it is. Because there are a few things to cherish in the months ahead.

King Charles recorded his first Christmas broadcast at Windsor Castle. Image: Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock.

Not everybody will be rushing out to buy their royal bunting and commemorative mugs, but, on the evidence of the 2012 London Olympics and subsequent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Birmingham in 2014 and 2022, Blighty knows how to lay on lashings of pomp and pageantry with a party atmosphere and these will all be in evidence during King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

It promises to be a special day

During the high-profile ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort. The plans, known under the code name Operation Golden Orb, are a closely guarded secret, but it’s guaranteed there will be a strong Scottish connection to the proceedings. After all, the pictures of the Queen’s funeral cortege passing through towns and villages in Aberdeenshire and Angus were among the most evocative scenes of the esteem in which the late monarch was held by so many of her compatriots.

Her son has already demonstrated he will reign with a greater focus on social issues. The monarchy may have its critics, but the Coronation will still be a historic moment.

Alex Ferguson with the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

May will also bring a special occasion into the heart of the Granite City when Aberdeen City Council gives the Freedom of the City to the Gothenburg Greats who indelibly stamped their imprint on football when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup with a legendary 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in 1983 – a triumph which they followed up by becoming the only Scottish club to secure two European trophies with Super Cup glory over Hamburg just a few days before Christmas in that same momentous year.

City will be packed for the occasion

A weekend of celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary will surround the presentation of the prestigious civic honour, lasting from May 12 to 14. This will be the first time the accolade has been awarded in more than five years, and only the fifth presentation since 2000 – and given that the last recipient was the Scotland and Manchester United icon, Denis Law, it surely highlights sport’s ability to lift people’s spirits and transport them, like a private Tardis, to a better, happier place.

Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.

Talking of which, the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, who began his acting career with a message to Barack Obama in a school show at Dunfermline High, will be at the helm of the far-travelled vehicle as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary in lavish style.

It’s a while now since the 14th Time Lord took to the Fife auditorium stage in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Gatwa was the first black lead in a Dunfermline High School show and, in the programme for the musical, he made sure there was a light-hearted mention for the then American president elect. It read: “Eat your heart out Obama!”

If science-fiction is your thing, 2023 is also the 30th anniversary of The X Files – and the star of that ground-breaking show David Duchovny’s mother, Meg Miller, originally came from Whitehills in Aberdeenshire and graduated from Aberdeen University.

Mulder’s mum grew up amid granite

Duchovny later said: “My mother grew up without money and she really valued hard work and education. I got the sense of being an underdog and not expecting life to give you any hand-outs and she prepared me for the struggle.

“She has always had an amazing work ethic and instilled it in me. I am half Scottish and half Jewish: it’s hard for me to buy anything!”

And the truth is out there for a wide range of showbusiness and sporting competitions which are happening in the year ahead.

The truth is out there: David Duchovny has never forgotten his Aberdeenshire roots as he turns 60

There’s the Rugby World Cup in France, in which Gregor Townsend’s Scots will be striving to escape from a “Group of Death”, which also features Ireland and South Africa, two of the top-three-ranked teams on the planet at the moment.

Then, there’s the cricketing equivalent in India, which could feature Scotland, although they will have to emerge from a cut-throat qualifying tournament; and the Ryder Cup, which is being held in Italy for the first time in September and could include Oban’s Robert MacIntyre, who has already become one of the real characters on the tour.

And, of course, Steve Clarke’s footballers will be continuing their bid to climb up the global rankings and book their place at the European Championship in Germany in 2024 with their campaign kicking off on March 25 against Cyprus at Hampden.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke during the UEFA Nations League match in Poland. Pic: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire.

In cinema terms, Tetris, the latest film from Peterhead-born Jon S Baird will be released in March, while, on the musical stage, The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, is returning to Britain and performing at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh on June 30.

None of this, of course, will gloss over the bigger problems faced by many Britons when we wake up on Sunday morning. But sometimes, we have to seek comfort in little joys and there are plenty of those around as the new year looms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health unions’ anger at prospect of another real-terms pay cut
(PA)
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
Nurses went on strike over pay and conditions for two days in December as did paramedics (Alamy/PA)
NHS facing ‘equivalent levels of pressure’ as the pandemic
Health officials said bed occupancy is the highest it has ever been (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delays in urgent care ‘causing hundreds of deaths’

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Most Commented