Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn

By Donna MacAllister
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:54 pm
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A Moray Green councillor has ventured into a neighbourhood dispute to voice support for a campaign to save a 100-year-old tree in Nairn.

Draeyk Vad Der Horn is trying to save the 60ft beech tree from the axe.

It currently stands close to several homes and appears to be growing on no man’s land.

A nearby resident has asked if his neighbours will help foot the costs of having it felled amid his fears that it could come down in a storm.

‘I think it’s time for Nairn’s Lodgehill Tree to come down’

The Lodgehill Tree is growing on land surrounded by several homes and its ownership is being investigated. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A leaflet he created, entitled The Lodgehill Tree, states: “As the planet continues to warm we are experiencing extremely high winds and storms, not just in winter months.

The pamphlet was pushed through letterboxes in a plea for cash to remove the 100-year-old tree.

“As you will have noticed, this summer was exceptionally windy. While the tree is in full leaf, I fear it may act as a sail and topple over completely. I would suggest it is time for the beech to come down.

“I would prefer to act now rather than let insurance companies and lawyers fight compensation out in the courts.”

‘No fan of felling these big trees’

Above it only sky: Neighbours living in the area say The Lodgehill Tree is a feature of their landscape.

But the general consensus in the neighbourhood appears to be to try to keep the tree where it is.

A longstanding neighbour, who has lived there for 43 years, said: “This tree is quite a landmark and when people come up the lane they comment on how beautiful it is.

“I don’t think there is anything at all wrong with it, the tree is very stable, I’m pretty sure it is healthy.

“Removing a big healthy tree like this would be nothing short of senseless destruction.

“This man needs to be told the good that trees do, and the point is he definitely does not own that tree so he should keep his nose out of it.”

“I’m not a fan of cutting down these big trees unless there is a real safety issue,” said another homeowner.

He added: “Surely, if it is posing any danger, we must find this out first before anything is done.”

Someone else, whose house is close to the tree also described it as “beautiful”.

She added: “It is quite big, and sometimes I do wonder if it might come down if there was a really big storm, but you could say that about any tree.

“It’s a really big if.”

‘This could be the grandmother tree’

The Lodgehill Tree is causing divisions.

Draeyk Van Der Horn, who a Green Party town councillor for Forres, and who earlier this month secured a nature emergency declaration for the council, said there is ample evidence about the advantage of keeping town trees.

The councillor, who is also Moray’s climate change champion, noted that it was populated by pigeons.

“It’s full of food for them,” he said.

Mr Van Der Horn added: “It’s like the grandmother tree, the fungal network it creates is immense.

“These older trees transmit nutrients between species and we are discovering more and more that the really mature trees encourage and support younger trees to grow healthily.”

Mr Van Der Horn with The Lodgehill Tree in the background.

Mr Van Der Horn said the idea of just taking down a tree has huge implications.

He added: “We have to recognise the importance of every part of our natural world. We need to consider every living organism.”

‘Nairn tree seems to be in perfectly sound condition’

Seth Gill, tree surgeon and landscaping contractor.

A tree surgeon inspected the tree six months ago.

Seth Gill of Wyvis Tree Services said: “It looked to be in perfectly sound condition to me but a climbing inspection and surveys should be done to know for certain.”

He added: “I can see how a tree of this size in close proximity to houses would be worrying in high winds, but healthy trees rarely fall, its normally due to decaying roots or structural defects, and I think a survey could alleviate the neighbours worries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
The cost for charging your electric vehicle on rapid charging points in the Highlands will sharply rise, making them more expensive to run using these chargers than driving a petrol car. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council more than DOUBLES the cost of its EV charging - from £12…
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Aberdeenshire Council has launched its own ebike hire project. Helena Leita from the council shows us in this article how to take one of the bikes out for a spin. She's pictured here at Ellon Community Campus on one of the ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
This map shows the full extent of the pollution. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why
Charging your electric vehicle in the Highlands could potentially become much more expensive. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
From £12 to more than £28 a charge? Highland Council considers plan to double…
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
2
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
What are your veggies full of? Image: Shutterstock
Veggies are full of vitamins A,B,C and traffic fumes, study finds
Gerard MacDonald forages snails on Barra for gourmet dinner plates believing he is offering hope in a time of loss, but others shudder at the thought. Image: DC Thomson.
Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented