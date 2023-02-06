Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady league rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady league rise

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 6:44 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group

Malky Mackay reckons running Rangers close is a fresh reminder for his players they have the required quality to maintain their place in the  Premiership.

A bold, front-foot approach, backed by strong defending almost paid off on Saturday when striker Jordan White pounced to head home a second half equaliser at Ibrox.

Malik Tillman broke the Staggies’ resistance in first half stoppage-time and County’s deserved leveller gave second-placed Rangers a scare, before a deflected Borna Barisic free-kick earned the hosts a 2-1 win.

County will return to league action on Saturday, February 18, with a trip to mid-table St Mirren, and they currently sit one point above basement duo Motherwell and Dundee United.

Testing Old Firm in Glasgow games

Manager Mackay says pushing Michael Beale’s team all the way can only be good for the group as they aim to bank more points, with a meeting with Dundee United following the Paisley Saints clash later this month. 

He said: “When you look at the teams around us in the league and, when you see they are going to Parkhead or Ibrox, you hope it’s going to be a four-goal defeat.

“We lost the points against Rangers on Saturday, but I think losing by just one certainly helps our goal difference. It shows how close the game was.

“It gives me evidence to show the players that going into the next number of games in that bottom area, we can compete with anyone.

“We’ve taken on Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead and Ibrox in the last seven weeks or so and, with 15 minutes to go in both games, it was tight and we were in them and could have taken points from them.

“That should instill confidence and belief in the players to go and kick in for the rest of the league season. I don’t think there is a lot between most of the teams.

“We didn’t take points from Ibrox, but it certainly gives the players confidence going forward.”

Team managed match well at Ibrox

Mackay was satisfied by the composed approach from his team, who were always asking the questions of second-placed Rangers.

He said: “You can go to Ibrox or Parkhead and it can be four going on eight on any given day, especially when you are in the form Michael Beale has got his team in at the moment.

“You have to have tactical nous about when to come (forward) and when not to. It can play into their hands when you come out and leave huge spaces behind you.

“Rangers have good players who can break lines and score.

“There are times when you give them possession, but there are times when you must squeeze space.”

Attacking line has fresh bite – Mackay

A lack of goals has been a main hurdle for County this term, but they have beaten Killie and drawn with Hibs and look more potent thanks to new recruits Eamonn Brophy, Josh Stones and Simon Murray.

The County boss says the squad is now bolstered to such a level they can be confident of seeing off rivals in the battle for survival and their push towards to the top six.

He added: “I’m really happy with the strength in depth I’ve got right now. I am really happy with our activity in the transfer window.

“The owner (Roy MacGregor), Steven Ferguson (County chief executive) and myself worked hard and managed to get the players in that we’ve got.

“The strength in depth is there and the bench is looking a lot healthier.

“Bringing in Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray gives much-needed help to our forward line.”

