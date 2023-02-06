Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady league rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay reckons running Rangers close is a fresh reminder for his players they have the required quality to maintain their place in the Premiership.

A bold, front-foot approach, backed by strong defending almost paid off on Saturday when striker Jordan White pounced to head home a second half equaliser at Ibrox.

Malik Tillman broke the Staggies’ resistance in first half stoppage-time and County’s deserved leveller gave second-placed Rangers a scare, before a deflected Borna Barisic free-kick earned the hosts a 2-1 win.

County will return to league action on Saturday, February 18, with a trip to mid-table St Mirren, and they currently sit one point above basement duo Motherwell and Dundee United.

📈𝙰𝙿𝙿𝙴𝙰𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙲𝙴 𝙲𝙷𝙰𝚁𝚃 Our Top 5 appearance holders in the current squad with Captain Keith leading the way! Well done gents 👏 pic.twitter.com/LsbQ7dfPJG — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 5, 2023

Testing Old Firm in Glasgow games

Manager Mackay says pushing Michael Beale’s team all the way can only be good for the group as they aim to bank more points, with a meeting with Dundee United following the Paisley Saints clash later this month.

He said: “When you look at the teams around us in the league and, when you see they are going to Parkhead or Ibrox, you hope it’s going to be a four-goal defeat.

“We lost the points against Rangers on Saturday, but I think losing by just one certainly helps our goal difference. It shows how close the game was.

“It gives me evidence to show the players that going into the next number of games in that bottom area, we can compete with anyone.

“We’ve taken on Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead and Ibrox in the last seven weeks or so and, with 15 minutes to go in both games, it was tight and we were in them and could have taken points from them.

“That should instill confidence and belief in the players to go and kick in for the rest of the league season. I don’t think there is a lot between most of the teams.

“We didn’t take points from Ibrox, but it certainly gives the players confidence going forward.”

Team managed match well at Ibrox

Mackay was satisfied by the composed approach from his team, who were always asking the questions of second-placed Rangers.

He said: “You can go to Ibrox or Parkhead and it can be four going on eight on any given day, especially when you are in the form Michael Beale has got his team in at the moment.

“You have to have tactical nous about when to come (forward) and when not to. It can play into their hands when you come out and leave huge spaces behind you.

“Rangers have good players who can break lines and score.

“There are times when you give them possession, but there are times when you must squeeze space.”

65' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Jordan White levels the game! pic.twitter.com/IyU1fYg1FR — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 4, 2023

Attacking line has fresh bite – Mackay

A lack of goals has been a main hurdle for County this term, but they have beaten Killie and drawn with Hibs and look more potent thanks to new recruits Eamonn Brophy, Josh Stones and Simon Murray.

The County boss says the squad is now bolstered to such a level they can be confident of seeing off rivals in the battle for survival and their push towards to the top six.

He added: “I’m really happy with the strength in depth I’ve got right now. I am really happy with our activity in the transfer window.

“The owner (Roy MacGregor), Steven Ferguson (County chief executive) and myself worked hard and managed to get the players in that we’ve got.

“The strength in depth is there and the bench is looking a lot healthier.

“Bringing in Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray gives much-needed help to our forward line.”