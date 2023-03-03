Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens

By Donna MacAllister
March 3, 2023, 5:03 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 9:23 pm
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Swimming pools will be closed, funding is being pulled from a charity supporting children with disabilities, and money for mental health services  slashed.

It all happened and more in this week’s scrabble by local authorities across the north and the north-east to balance their books.

And the new budgets they have set will cost society’s most vulnerable dear, councillors of all colours have said.

It was a week too when cash pots set aside for measures many experts say may slow climate change were smashed open.

The funds instead diverted to ‘here-and-now’ pressures, like potholes endangering lives on the road.

Reaction to climate change decisions

Kinlochleven
Kinlochleven, seen from the West Highland Way, as it climbs the hillside high above the town. Image: Shutterstock.

The Greens in Highland Council accused the local authority of passing a budget for “dinosaurs and petrol-heads”.

“This was a sad day for the Highlands,” said Green group leader Chris Ballance.

“Decisions were taken to strip a £734,000 pot earmarked for climate action and energy efficiency, end maintenance on the West Highland Way and Great Glen, slash the budget for active travel, and redirect it all into roads.

“We proposed a budget for people, jobs and the climate — but what we’ve got is a budget for petrol heads and cars. And dinosaurs.”

Inverness Critical Mass cycle campaign group also hit out.

Its spokeswoman Susan Guest said cutting money from active travel was a set-back for those who can’t afford a car.

In a tweet post, the group described it as “a big middle finger to the car-less and the climate”.

Net zero for climate change by 2030? ‘Not at this rate’

Moray Council u-turned on decision to recruit officer to prepare, implement, monitor, and review its Climate Change Strategy.

Moray Council meanwhile is scrapping it plans to hire an officer to keep tabs on its climate change strategy.

Councillors are deleting the post presumably without even having interviewed anyone for it.

They agreed back in September that the full time climate change strategy officer post was an essential part of the council’s journey towards net zero by 2030.

They said the officer was needed because the existing climate change team did not have the capacity.

Err…on second thoughts…

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has warned there will be some tough decisions to come this budget day. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But now, council officers are advising there is capacity after all within the existing climate change team.

The council’s leader Kathleen Robertson said the post had been proving hard to fill.

She added: “Reaching net zero by 2030 is extremely ambitious.  Without adequate funding from the SNP/Green-led government the reality is it will not be met.

“The overall funding situation for local government has been well-documented over recent days and we will be looking at significant service cuts and job losses over the next year.

“Please be reassured that we are committed to the climate change agenda, but it has to be delivered within the resources we have available.”

‘Beware self-fulfilling prophesy’

Draeyk Van Der Horn is the Green Party representative.

Moray council’s only Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn said: “You could argue that by not allowing that investment within the climate team it will be a self-fulfilling prophesy.

“We have got to have more of a can-do attitude. We are developing a can’t-do approach.”

He went on: “We need more funding and where that comes from isn’t down just to the Scottish Government, who’ve made great strides on funding climate action.

“It’s also down to the UK Government who’ve shown they are not taking climate action seriously.”

