‘Collegiate’ approach secures minority Conservative administration’s budget for Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Collegiate’ approach secures minority Conservative administration’s budget for Moray Council

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1, 2023, 2:01 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:09 pm
Budget agreed for Moray Council. Image: Design team
Budget agreed for Moray Council. Image: Design team

Moray Council’s minority Conservative administration has had its budget for the upcoming financial year voted through.

Their proposals include using £14.77 million from Covid reserves, an increase in temporary accommodation of 27% and the council tax increase of 5% to balance the books.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson made an amendment to the original proposals to include proposals put forward by the Labour group.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson had the vital job of unveiling the Tory administration budget. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It includes setting up education investment fund to tackle the impact of Covid and to raise attainment at a cost of £500,000

Each of the council’s eight wards will get £15,000 for small projects administered by elected members.

There will be £50,000 to improve road safety, a £5,000 grant towards earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria as well as an additional £20,000 to Moray Food Plus.

It beat proposals put forward by the SNP by 15 votes to 10 with one abstention.

But there was a warning from chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey that any additional spending would not be “prudent” and would prove challenging in the future.

The budget will cover the £21.5 million shortfall.

What are the savings?

A total of £4.4m in savings have been identified and the council tax increase will bring in an extra £1m, with a further £230,000 from the rise in temporary accommodation rent.

However, the council has made £58m in savings since 2010.

Addressing road issues, along with decisions already taken to reduce the brown bin charge and the 5% increase in the sustainable rate paid top partner childcare providers Ms Roberson said were moves to support communities.

Presiding over her first budget she, praised the collegiate approach taken by councillors and officers to discussions.

Moray Council.

However, Ms Robertson warned there was a need for more money to come from Scottish Government if local authorities were to survive.

She said: “This spending will go some way to repairing our roads damaged by the recent cold weather and hopefully help to safeguard our overall roads network for the future.

“Going forward I will continue with my current approach of collegiate working with members and officers and taking a measured and informed approach to service delivery in light of any potential savings required.”

She added she would be watchful of new burdens imposed by the Scottish Government on local authorities.

It includes £1.2m for loss of income and additional expenditure for extension free school meals, £545,000 for the Whole Family Well-Being Fund and £508,000 relating to the devolution of non domestic rate relief on empty properties.

SNP amendment flopped

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter failed to gain enough support for what he termed an amendment for people, community and climate change.

It included a £25,000 grant for Moray Women’s Aid, a £100,000 short-term fuel poverty fund and £50,000 to reinstate a climate change officer.

There were also proposals for more youth workers across Moray costing £125,000 and two more community wardens at £70,000.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Mr Leadbitter said: “When it comes to support for households we do not believe that the UK Government has gone far enough, especially in energy support.

“Energy bills have doubled over the past year and the energy price cap is sit to increase still further and push bills even higher in the coming weeks.

“That is why with one of our amendments we are proposing a one off pot of funding for energy grants to support those in fuel poverty and especially the many households who are off-grid in Moray as far as energy is concerned.

“Our amendments are focused on people, community and climate.”

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Labour group leader Sandy Keith seconded the motion, 16 years on from his last budget setting meeting.

He said: “Well, how times how times have changed.

“Then we saw local government as a valued partner in delivering local services and budgets were accordingly available.

“Now, I would like to lament the total decline of local government from a force for community good, to a vehicle for central government austerity.

“The Scottish Government should hold their heads in shame at the underfunding of Moray Council.”

Moray councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn put forward a £500,000 plan to develop the Moray food strategy, with an additional £50,000 for a temporary officer job to deliver the project.

He also advocated a £50,000 spend for an external provider to develop staff wellbeing and relationships to strengthen the council’s working environment.

However, his proposal was defeated by the SNP amendment by nine votes to one with 16 abstentions.

Neil McLennan.

Independent councillor for Buckie Neil McLennan put forward an extensive amendment that was published on the council’s website on Tuesday afternoon.

But it was deemed incompetent.

A change in the accounting methodology for repaying debt on the council’s two PPP funded schools – Elgin Academy and Keith Primary – will result in an additional £1.2 million a year.

That money will be set aside for replacing the crumbling Forres Academy and Buckie High schools.

Capital expenditure of £59.2m for the financial year ahead was agreed.

An increase in funding for Moray Integration Joint Board was also passed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
'There's so much opportunity here': Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council storing £260,000 unused nursery units somewhere in Aberdeenshire
Ged Farrell, retired teacher, man of faith and drama coach and performer. Image supplied by Stagestars Scotland.
'We know he'll shine bright in heaven': Tributes for Keith drama coach and former…
Council leader Kathleen Robertson had the vital job of unveiling the Tory administration budget. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Moray Council: Alternative budget proposals include more money for Women's Aid, road safety and…

Most Read

1
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
2
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
3
Buckie crash
Man in hospital after tractor and three cars involved in A98 crash near Buckie
4
Sienna Roy and a picture of her message in a bottle.
From Scotland to Denmark: Aberdeenshire schoolgirl’s message in a bottle travels 440 miles
5
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house
7
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed
3
8
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
9
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack

More from Press and Journal

Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
Competitive women walkers, or 'pedestriennes', of the Victorian era.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
First impressions are excellent at Balwhinnie Lodge, a five-bedroom family home complete with extensive gardens, a pond, apple tress and a paddock for horses or ponies. Images: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented