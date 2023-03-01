‘Collegiate’ approach secures minority Conservative administration’s budget for Moray Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council’s minority Conservative administration has had its budget for the upcoming financial year voted through.

Their proposals include using £14.77 million from Covid reserves, an increase in temporary accommodation of 27% and the council tax increase of 5% to balance the books.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson made an amendment to the original proposals to include proposals put forward by the Labour group.

It includes setting up education investment fund to tackle the impact of Covid and to raise attainment at a cost of £500,000

Each of the council’s eight wards will get £15,000 for small projects administered by elected members.

There will be £50,000 to improve road safety, a £5,000 grant towards earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria as well as an additional £20,000 to Moray Food Plus.

It beat proposals put forward by the SNP by 15 votes to 10 with one abstention.

But there was a warning from chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey that any additional spending would not be “prudent” and would prove challenging in the future.

The budget will cover the £21.5 million shortfall.

What are the savings?

A total of £4.4m in savings have been identified and the council tax increase will bring in an extra £1m, with a further £230,000 from the rise in temporary accommodation rent.

However, the council has made £58m in savings since 2010.

Addressing road issues, along with decisions already taken to reduce the brown bin charge and the 5% increase in the sustainable rate paid top partner childcare providers Ms Roberson said were moves to support communities.

Presiding over her first budget she, praised the collegiate approach taken by councillors and officers to discussions.

However, Ms Robertson warned there was a need for more money to come from Scottish Government if local authorities were to survive.

She said: “This spending will go some way to repairing our roads damaged by the recent cold weather and hopefully help to safeguard our overall roads network for the future.

“Going forward I will continue with my current approach of collegiate working with members and officers and taking a measured and informed approach to service delivery in light of any potential savings required.”

She added she would be watchful of new burdens imposed by the Scottish Government on local authorities.

It includes £1.2m for loss of income and additional expenditure for extension free school meals, £545,000 for the Whole Family Well-Being Fund and £508,000 relating to the devolution of non domestic rate relief on empty properties.

SNP amendment flopped

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter failed to gain enough support for what he termed an amendment for people, community and climate change.

It included a £25,000 grant for Moray Women’s Aid, a £100,000 short-term fuel poverty fund and £50,000 to reinstate a climate change officer.

There were also proposals for more youth workers across Moray costing £125,000 and two more community wardens at £70,000.

Mr Leadbitter said: “When it comes to support for households we do not believe that the UK Government has gone far enough, especially in energy support.

“Energy bills have doubled over the past year and the energy price cap is sit to increase still further and push bills even higher in the coming weeks.

“That is why with one of our amendments we are proposing a one off pot of funding for energy grants to support those in fuel poverty and especially the many households who are off-grid in Moray as far as energy is concerned.

“Our amendments are focused on people, community and climate.”

Labour group leader Sandy Keith seconded the motion, 16 years on from his last budget setting meeting.

He said: “Well, how times how times have changed.

“Then we saw local government as a valued partner in delivering local services and budgets were accordingly available.

“Now, I would like to lament the total decline of local government from a force for community good, to a vehicle for central government austerity.

“The Scottish Government should hold their heads in shame at the underfunding of Moray Council.”

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn put forward a £500,000 plan to develop the Moray food strategy, with an additional £50,000 for a temporary officer job to deliver the project.

He also advocated a £50,000 spend for an external provider to develop staff wellbeing and relationships to strengthen the council’s working environment.

However, his proposal was defeated by the SNP amendment by nine votes to one with 16 abstentions.

Independent councillor for Buckie Neil McLennan put forward an extensive amendment that was published on the council’s website on Tuesday afternoon.

But it was deemed incompetent.

A change in the accounting methodology for repaying debt on the council’s two PPP funded schools – Elgin Academy and Keith Primary – will result in an additional £1.2 million a year.

That money will be set aside for replacing the crumbling Forres Academy and Buckie High schools.

Capital expenditure of £59.2m for the financial year ahead was agreed.

An increase in funding for Moray Integration Joint Board was also passed.