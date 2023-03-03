Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has pledged £250,000 to help a local group take over a west end church to benefit the community – but only if they get other major backing first.

The Great Western Community Trust is looking for 900 people to become members to support plans to purchase Holburn West Church, which they plan to turn into a community centre.

It comes after the Church of Scotland announced the kirk would be closing later this year.

There is no other community hub in the area, prompting concerns about the loss of local groups and services once the Ashley Road church closes its doors.

At Aberdeen City Council’s budget meeting on Wednesday, members earmarked £250,000 to go towards the proposed new Great Western Community Centre.

However, the local authority will only transfer the money if the group is successful with its application to the Scottish Land Fund – which could cover up to 95% of the purchase price.

Memberships crucial to funding

Although the group has already carried out a questionnaire asking for local input, the trust needs more local people to back the plans.

The Scottish Land Fund has requested they get more than 900 people living in the area to sign up as community members by May.

Trustee Leila Turner-Smith stressed how much the community centre is needed in the Ashley and Broomhill area of the city, and just how “amazing” support has been so far.

She said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of Aberdeen City Council.

“There really is a lack of local services and facilities in the area and a huge need for a community centre so it will be a real community benefit for people of all ages where all kinds of community activity can take place.

“The support that we have received from residents in the area has been amazing and we are very thankful to everyone for expressing their support as we would not be here today if it weren’t for these people.

“We are asking everyone in the area to continue to express their support by becoming a member of the trust.”

Encouraging support to hit ‘big target’

Ashleigh and Broomhill Community Council has backed the trust and is urging locals to sign up as members.

Chairman Tom Murray said the community council is “delighted” said: “The new community centre is a much-needed resource and facility for the local community and wider.

“With a big target of obtaining 900 members before funding would be provided by the Scottish Land Fund, all the support given is greatly appreciated. I ask the public to get behind this project and sign up as members.”

Martin Greig, local councillor and chairman for the Great Western Community Trust said the project is important for the benefit of “all local residents”.

He said: “The funds allocated by the council are to go towards the purchase and/or refurbishment of the building to convert it into a community centre. I think that’s quite positive.

“There is a real lack of public amenities and community facilities locally, so there is a real need for a place for recreational, social, cultural and educational purposes.”

Mr Greig said hundreds have already joined up to become members, but is urging more people to get involved to support the project.

He added: “We’re going step-by-step. Individuals have been incredibly supportive and generous. We’ve had a lot of kind donations and contributions of various kinds, demonstrating the support for what we’re doing and giving us the encouragement to continue with this important local project.”

Membership for the Great Western Community Trust is free, and anyone living in the Ashley and Broomhill area can sign up online.