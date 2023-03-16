River Dee salmon fears as building site pollution keeps pouring in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
River Dee salmon fears as building site pollution keeps pouring in

By Kieran Beattie
March 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 6:24 pm
Incidents of brown muck pouring out of this pipe and polluting the River Dee have been reported to Sepa at least 14 times now. Kirkwood Homes says it is taking preventative measures. Image: Ken Reid.
An “ongoing barrage” of “filthy muck” from an Aberdeenshire building site is threatening the River Dee’s young salmon, it is feared.

Polluted water from a Kirkwood Homes development site just west of Banchory at Inchmarlo has been pouring into the River Dee after periods of heavy rainfall for more than a year now.

Incidents of brown, dirty water coming out of a pipe downhill from the Kirkwood site have been reported to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) by the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board on 14 occasions so far, with the most recent on Monday.

Although Kirkwood Homes says it is working on a solution together with Sepa, worries have been raised that juvenile salmon in the Dee will die because of the pollution.

‘There’s going to be mortality’ among hatching River Dee salmon, fears local angler

Local angler Ken Reid, by the problem pipe. He’s noted multiple incidents of pollution coming from it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ken Reid, a local angler, lives a short distance away from the pipe the dirty water has been coming out of at Inchmarlo.

He walks along the nearby riverbank and fishes in the area regularly, and has seen the pollution incidents for himself.

“I previously worked for the River Dee board for many years as a development officer, so I do understand the nature of the river and the impacts this ongoing problem is having,” said Ken.

He continued: “There’s three or four other pipes all along the beat at Inchmarlo, and it’s the only one that’s pouring in this filthy muck.

“This is been going on for over a year now.

“The problem is all the juvenile salmon which were laid last autumn are all hatching out now.

A juvenile Atlantic salmon. Image: Shutterstock.

“And they’re going to get covered in sediment, and reduced oxygen, so there’s going to be mortality.”

He added: “This ongoing barrage of discharge is not good for the species that inhabit the water.

“The River Dee is a designated area of conservation for salmon and pearl mussels.

“It’s frustrating for a lot of people up and down the valley.

“We need to protect our wild environment.”

Ken believes the pollution coming into the Dee poses a serious threat to wildlife like salmon and pearl mussels. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kirkwood Homes say it’s putting extra measures in place to address River Dee pollution in Banchory

The Kirkwood Homes development at Inchmarlo, where steps are being taken to address pollution into the Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman from Sepa said the watchdog has received “further reports of surface water run-off from a construction site, causing silty water to enter the River Dee at Banchory”.

The Kirkwood building site lies to the north of the River and the Inchmarlo Golf Centre.

The Sepa spokeswoman explained that over the past few weeks, “the developer has implemented a range of improvements to onsite surface water management”.

Another view of the Inchmarlo Kirkwood Homes site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

These actions were taken after major flooding back in November, “which saw onsite systems overwhelmed during a period of prolonged, heavy rain”.

She added: “We continue to work with the developer around mitigation measures and to ensure compliance, while minimising any potential impact on the environment.”

A Kirkwood Homes spokesman said: “We are working closely with Sepa to implement additional mitigation measures, which are currently being carried out.”

Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why

Editor's Picks

Most Commented