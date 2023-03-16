The Seed Box marks milestone as work begins on new Banchory gardening training centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory charity The Seed Box has marked a “significant” step with construction starting on a new gardening skills centre.

The outfit provides training and outdoor therapy to adults with additional support needs.

Seed Box staff and participants are currently based in the walled garden at the Ballogie Estate near Aboyne.

But, at risk of overgrowing the site, plans for the new base were formed last May.

Councillors gave the proposal the go-ahead four months later.

The new facility, located at Lochton of Leys, will allow the Seed Box to expand on its good work.

What will the Banchory site have?

It will have planting and recreational areas for those who may benefit from therapeutic outdoor work, training areas and a public garden.

The new Banchory location will also feature a shop to pick up Seed Box produce.

It is hoped that the charity’s increased services will enable more people to progress into mainstream or sheltered employment.

Seed Box ‘extremely grateful’ for support

Seed Box director, Belinda Rowlands, said the new site was a “significant step” on the charity’s journey.

“We reached the point where we needed to find a new site to allow us to grow,” she explained.”

When will the Banchory site be up and running?

After spending some time with Belinda and chairman Guy Haslam, chief executive of the Leys Estate Group, David Smart, identified ground that matched the charity’s future aims.

He said it was “very rewarding” to see work start there.

Construction is expected to be complete by late summer, allowing the charity to prepare the site for the 2024 growing season.