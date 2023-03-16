The Seed Box marks milestone as work begins on new Banchory gardening training centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Seed Box marks milestone as work begins on new Banchory gardening training centre

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 5:07 pm
Guy Haslam and Belinda Rowlands at The Seed Box's new site on the outskirts of Banchory. Image: Leys Estate Group
Guy Haslam and Belinda Rowlands at The Seed Box's new site on the outskirts of Banchory. Image: Leys Estate Group

Banchory charity The Seed Box has marked a “significant” step with construction starting on a new gardening skills centre.

The outfit provides training and outdoor therapy to adults with additional support needs.

Seed Box staff and participants are currently based in the walled garden at the Ballogie Estate near Aboyne.

The Seed Box currently operates from the walled garden in the Ballogie Estate near Aboyne. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But, at risk of overgrowing the site, plans for the new base were formed last May.

Councillors gave the proposal the go-ahead four months later.

The new facility, located at Lochton of Leys, will allow the Seed Box to expand on its good work.

What will the Banchory site have?

It will have planting and recreational areas for those who may benefit from therapeutic outdoor work, training areas and a public garden.

The new Banchory location will also feature a shop to pick up Seed Box produce.

An artist impression of the Seed Box’s new training centre site at Banchory. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

It is hoped that the charity’s increased services will enable more people to progress into mainstream or sheltered employment.

Seed Box ‘extremely grateful’ for support

Seed Box director, Belinda Rowlands, said the new site was a “significant step” on the charity’s journey.

“We reached the point where we needed to find a new site to allow us to grow,” she explained.”

Belinda Rowlands tends to a tomato plant in one of the polytunnels. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

When will the Banchory site be up and running?

After spending some time with Belinda and chairman Guy Haslam, chief executive of the Leys Estate Group, David Smart, identified ground that matched the charity’s future aims.

Exciting times as ground works have started at our new (additional) site in Banchory!Keep checking back here for…

Posted by The Seed Box Ltd on Monday, 20 February 2023

He said it was “very rewarding” to see work start there.

Construction is expected to be complete by late summer, allowing the charity to prepare the site for the 2024 growing season.

All the latest planning stories

