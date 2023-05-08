Trees fit for King and Queen to be dug in at Ballater

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

To round off the coronation celebrations in Ballater – members of the community have launched an appeal to line an avenue with trees to mark the occasion.

Ballater & Crathie Coronation Celebrations group posted on social media to say it has designed a Coronation Tree Avenue at Eastfield in the Aberdeenshire village.

The cost of trees, at a cost of £395 each, is to be met by sponsorship.

Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla are no strangers to the people of the village, with their home at Balmoral Castle.

In April they made a surprise visit to the village, much to the delight of residents.

In a post online, Ballater & Crathie Coronation Celebrations group, said: “To mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, a Coronation Tree Avenue has been designed at Eastfield, on the outskirts of Ballater.

“The avenue consists of seventy trees, located on both sides of the A93, and will be a permanent ‘living’ monument to a historic moment in history, marking the crowning of our new monarch.”

It continued: “The choice of tree is Betula Ermanii which is a species of birch tree and has off-white bark and forms a canopy that turns a beautiful golden colour in the Autumn.

“To assist with funding this project, there is an opportunity for individuals or groups to sponsor a tree in the Coronation Tree Avenue, at a cost of £395.00.”

Hundreds of people basked in the sunlight at celebrations in Ballater to celebrate the event, when the project was announced.

“The sponsorship of each tree will be formally recorded, and a small plaque will be fixed to each tree location, showing the details of each sponsor.”

Adding: “This is a unique opportunity to participate in a living piece of history, creating a natural landmark that will benefit the environment and enhance the natural landscape on the outskirts of Ballater.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor a tree is asked to contact David Cobban on 07917 186622 or by email to dgc@mccueporter.com.