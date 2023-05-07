‘He loves it here’: King donates crystal decanter to toast coronation bash in Ballater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘He loves it here’: King donates crystal decanter to toast coronation bash in Ballater

Hundreds flocked to Royal Deeside to bask in the sun and celebrate the coronation of the King.

By Denny Andonova
Pupils from Ballater School Choir performed for the crowd at The Big Lunch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pupils from Ballater School Choir performed for the crowd at The Big Lunch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ballater was declared as “the best place” to celebrate the coronation of the King as hundreds basked in the sun in Royal Deeside.

Just a few miles from His Majesty’s Scottish residence at Balmoral, people of all ages laid a picnic and raised a glass to toast the historic event.

The dreich morning weather didn’t scare off the crowds, who flocked to the Big Green with family and friends, donning festive attire and waving Union flags.

The crowds – and sun – came out for the Big Lunch in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Preparations for the festivities in the Deeside village have been on the go for the last several months, with today’s Big Lunch only a small part of a fun-packed programme.

Touched by the Coronation Celebrations Committee’s dedication and hard work, the King sent a special letter last week to thank the Ballater community for their support.

Ballater’s Big Lunch was a huge success, with people flocking from all over. Pictured: Lilias Lovie, Michelle Rose, Rebecca Meechan, Lisa Cassie, Heather Garden.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Along with the letter came a rare crystal decanter, engraved with His Majesty’s Scottish Cypher, as a gift to help with their fundraising efforts.

The money will go towards a huge tree-planting project, with 70 to be dotted around the centre of Ballater in recognition of The Queen’s record-breaking reign.

The decanter donated by King Charles for auction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘A very special day for Ballater’

As the warm sun broke up the heavy clouds “to shine on the newly crowned King”, a coronation flag was raised to the sound of pipes.

The designs, created by three Aboyne Academy pupils, were selected by Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

Mr Manson was among the guests at Westminster Abbey yesterday and came back especially to be in Ballater today.

Aboyne Academy’s coronation flag design winners Anna Parfitt, Edward Cormack and Emma Punchard with compere Matt Marr. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Speaking of his experience to be on the front rows, Mr Manson said: “The Royal connection to Aberdeenshire and Deeside is well-known to so many, so I was so proud to be there as Lord Lieutenant of the region and mark this link.

“It was enormously moving to witness history – particularly because of the special relationship that we enjoy with both the King and the Queen. It was such a privilege to be there.”

The Green in Ballater was packed as people from all over flocked to celebrate the coronation in a place so close to King Charles’s heart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Ballater is the best place in Scotland to celebrate the coronation’

Dozens of people travelled from across Aberdeenshire and beyond to celebrate the event specifically in Ballater, which was in “full coronation mode”.

Elaine and John Penny, from Oldmeldrum, decided to have a whole coronation weekend in Deeside to take in the festive atmosphere at its best.

Elaine and John Penny, from Oldmeldrum, with friends including Shonaid and Brian Forman, from Newmachar, at the Big Lunch in Ballater. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Mrs Penny, 59, said: “It’s absolutely lovely to be here for this occasion – Ballater is the best place in Scotland to celebrate the coronation.

“It’s the place to be – wonderful decorations, great programme, good friends and even the sun came out to shine on the King.

“It’s nice to be part of such a monumental event in British history, and of course, everybody has been so nice and joyful. What’s not to like?”

Sue Rutherford holds a crown shaped cake
There were plenty of treats on offer at the picnic. Sue Rutherford with her royal cake. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Their friends Shonaid and Brian Forman, also travelled from Newmachar to join the celebrations.

Mrs Forman said there is no other place where you can properly “get into the royal spirit” and feel the connection with His Majesties.

The 61-year-old, whose son Graeme met the King a few years ago, added: “There is mutual respect between the King and the community in Ballater – and you can feel that.

“He is such a lovely person, and one who always takes the time to stop and chat to you. He really is a people’s person and that shows in the way he communicates with us all.

“It’s great to be able to get all together and celebrate him and his reign.”

Dutch tourists Wilma Vox and Tyk Veekstra-Velthuis enjoyed the celebrations in Ballater. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

‘We didn’t expect anything like this’

Meanwhile, Dutch tourists Wilma Vos, 67, and Tyk Veekstra-Velthuis, 78, came to Ballater for the celebration while travelling across the country.

The pair praised the friendly community in the village and said: “We didn’t expect anything like this but it’s so nice to see so many people out and about, celebrating this.

“Everyone you talk to just gives you that cosy feeling as if you’re home. We are amazed by the spectacular landscape in Scotland, but especially the people.”

