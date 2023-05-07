‘He loves it here’: King donates crystal decanter to toast coronation bash in Ballater

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ballater was declared as “the best place” to celebrate the coronation of the King as hundreds basked in the sun in Royal Deeside.

Just a few miles from His Majesty’s Scottish residence at Balmoral, people of all ages laid a picnic and raised a glass to toast the historic event.

The dreich morning weather didn’t scare off the crowds, who flocked to the Big Green with family and friends, donning festive attire and waving Union flags.

Preparations for the festivities in the Deeside village have been on the go for the last several months, with today’s Big Lunch only a small part of a fun-packed programme.

Touched by the Coronation Celebrations Committee’s dedication and hard work, the King sent a special letter last week to thank the Ballater community for their support.

Along with the letter came a rare crystal decanter, engraved with His Majesty’s Scottish Cypher, as a gift to help with their fundraising efforts.

The money will go towards a huge tree-planting project, with 70 to be dotted around the centre of Ballater in recognition of The Queen’s record-breaking reign.

‘A very special day for Ballater’

As the warm sun broke up the heavy clouds “to shine on the newly crowned King”, a coronation flag was raised to the sound of pipes.

The designs, created by three Aboyne Academy pupils, were selected by Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.

Mr Manson was among the guests at Westminster Abbey yesterday and came back especially to be in Ballater today.

Speaking of his experience to be on the front rows, Mr Manson said: “The Royal connection to Aberdeenshire and Deeside is well-known to so many, so I was so proud to be there as Lord Lieutenant of the region and mark this link.

“It was enormously moving to witness history – particularly because of the special relationship that we enjoy with both the King and the Queen. It was such a privilege to be there.”

‘Ballater is the best place in Scotland to celebrate the coronation’

Dozens of people travelled from across Aberdeenshire and beyond to celebrate the event specifically in Ballater, which was in “full coronation mode”.

Elaine and John Penny, from Oldmeldrum, decided to have a whole coronation weekend in Deeside to take in the festive atmosphere at its best.

Mrs Penny, 59, said: “It’s absolutely lovely to be here for this occasion – Ballater is the best place in Scotland to celebrate the coronation.

“It’s the place to be – wonderful decorations, great programme, good friends and even the sun came out to shine on the King.

“It’s nice to be part of such a monumental event in British history, and of course, everybody has been so nice and joyful. What’s not to like?”

Their friends Shonaid and Brian Forman, also travelled from Newmachar to join the celebrations.

Mrs Forman said there is no other place where you can properly “get into the royal spirit” and feel the connection with His Majesties.

The 61-year-old, whose son Graeme met the King a few years ago, added: “There is mutual respect between the King and the community in Ballater – and you can feel that.

“He is such a lovely person, and one who always takes the time to stop and chat to you. He really is a people’s person and that shows in the way he communicates with us all.

“It’s great to be able to get all together and celebrate him and his reign.”

‘We didn’t expect anything like this’

Meanwhile, Dutch tourists Wilma Vos, 67, and Tyk Veekstra-Velthuis, 78, came to Ballater for the celebration while travelling across the country.

The pair praised the friendly community in the village and said: “We didn’t expect anything like this but it’s so nice to see so many people out and about, celebrating this.

“Everyone you talk to just gives you that cosy feeling as if you’re home. We are amazed by the spectacular landscape in Scotland, but especially the people.”