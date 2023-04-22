King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles and Camilla paid Ballater an unexpected visit this morning – much to the delight of residents.

The royal couple could be seen talking with locals outside the new Fish Shop restaurant on Netherly Place.

Located in the former Rothesay Rooms, Ballater’s new seafood restaurant will open on April 29.

The building, formerly a Co-op, was brought back to life by the King in his previous role as Duke of Rothesay to help the community bounce back from flooding in late 2015.

It went on to welcome diners as a top restaurant before relocating to the Old Royal Station, leaving the space unoccupied.

With the Coronation just two weeks away, the royal visit was a welcome surprise for residents.

King always has time to ‘stop and chat’ in Ballater

Graeme Eldred was out gardening when he saw the King and Queen Consort leaving the Fish Shop.

He said: “I was trimming some trees, so I was stood on the ladder. King Charles came across and said to me something like ‘I hope we’re not stopping you doing your gardening’.

“I have met him before, but this is the first time since he’s been the King.”

Mr Eldred who was the village postmaster explained that he has been invited to Birkhall and the Rothesay Rooms when it was opened, as well as a garden party in Balmoral.

“We do see him fairly often in Ballater,” he explained. “I did wonder if he would be slightly more reserved once he became King but certainly not. He’s always been one, particularly in Ballater, to stop and chat with people.

“He’s just a super person, a lovely guy he really is and he’s got that ability to talk with anyone.

“Camilla is exactly the same, that’s what we find locally anyway – they’ve always got time to stop and say ‘hello’ and make people feel relaxed.

“He’s always got something to smile and laugh about and joke with people.”

‘A well-kept secret’

According to Mr Eldred, who has lived in the village for over 20 years, no one had known about the visit before.

“He did say that he just wanted to see what they had done to what had been his restaurant,” the 70-year-old said.

“It certainly was a well-kept secret really, I don’t think many people knew what was happening. I think most of the people standing outside were only there because other people were and knew something must have been going on.”

“It’s funny – in a way it was a huge surprise to see him, in another way it’s not,” he admitted.

“He does pop up here, particularly before he was King, and Camilla was quite often seen in the village when they were up here for the summer.”