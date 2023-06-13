Two osprey chicks hatched at the RSPB Scotland reserve in Abernethy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to the RSPB Scotland Abernethy nature reserve have been fawning over two very cute osprey chicks.

The two newly-hatched chicks are the offspring of Asha and Brodie, two ospreys which have made the Cairngorms their home.

The mother, Asha, laid three eggs this year between April 25 and May 1, and both proud parents have done a great job keeping the chicks safe.

Chicks are vulnerable to interloping ospreys, so parents guard them fiercely, with the two eggs finally hatching on June 4 and 6.

The birds’ activities are closely monitored by staff at the Loch Garten nature centre via a surveillance camera three metres from the nest.

Ospreys have staged a successful comeback in Scotland after being declared extinct in the 20th century.

However, in 1954 a pair of breeding ospreys settled down near the shores of Loch Garten and after three egg-less years, the birds were able to breed.

There are now more than 250 breeding pairs of ospreys, mostly located in the Cairngorms.

This year following the departure of her previous partner Axel, Asha was paired with newcomer Brodie and the pair hit it off.

Fergus Cumberland, visitor experience manager for RSPB Scotland, said: “Ospreys hold a special place in our hearts here and we’re delighted to be witnessing what will hopefully be another successful breeding year for mum, Asha.”

Jess Tomes, site manager for People at RSPB Scotland, said, “The next few weeks are critical for the chicks who are totally dependent on their parents.

“It’s always such a tense but exciting time watching to see the fate of these incredible young birds and we welcome everybody to visit us at the Nature Centre and experience these amazing moments”