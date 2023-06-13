Two osprey chicks hatched at the RSPB Scotland reserve in Abernethy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Two osprey chicks hatched at the RSPB Scotland reserve in Abernethy

The two chicks are the offspring of Asha and Brodie, a fairly new couple of breeding Ospreys.

By Ross Hempseed

Visitors to the RSPB Scotland Abernethy nature reserve have been fawning over two very cute osprey chicks.

The two newly-hatched chicks are the offspring of Asha and Brodie, two ospreys which have made the Cairngorms their home.

The mother, Asha, laid three eggs this year between April 25 and May 1, and both proud parents have done a great job keeping the chicks safe.

Chicks are vulnerable to interloping ospreys, so parents guard them fiercely, with the two eggs finally hatching on June 4 and 6.

The birds’ activities are closely monitored by staff at the Loch Garten nature centre via a surveillance camera three metres from the nest.

Ospreys have staged a successful comeback in Scotland after being declared extinct in the 20th century.

However, in 1954 a pair of breeding ospreys settled down near the shores of Loch Garten and after three egg-less years, the birds were able to breed.

There are now more than 250 breeding pairs of ospreys, mostly located in the Cairngorms.

This year following the departure of her previous partner Axel, Asha was paired with newcomer Brodie and the pair hit it off.

There are now more than 250 breeding pairs of Ospreys in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

Fergus Cumberland, visitor experience manager for RSPB Scotland, said: “Ospreys hold a special place in our hearts here and we’re delighted to be witnessing what will hopefully be another successful breeding year for mum, Asha.”

Jess Tomes, site manager for People at RSPB Scotland, said, “The next few weeks are critical for the chicks who are totally dependent on their parents.

“It’s always such a tense but exciting time watching to see the fate of these incredible young birds and we welcome everybody to visit us at the Nature Centre and experience these amazing moments”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Papa Stour in Shetland.
Remote Shetland island to be connected to high-speed internet
Wildcat in the wild view from front looking to the right.
Fears 60% of wildcats reintroduced to Cairngorms could die as part of scheme
North-east politicians meeting with SSEN officers on Friday, June 9. Image: Mairi Gougeon and Andrew Bowie.
North-east politicians finally meet with SSEN over controversial Mearns plans
Danny MacAskill superstar mountain biker will perform at this weekend at Nevis Range. Image: Dave Mackison.
Nevis Range aiming to be 'world-leading bike park' with investments in new courses
Yvonne Crook welcomes Kate Forbes who is a new ambassador with Highland Tourism CIC. Image Trevor Martin Photography Pic Trevor Martin
'This is critical for our future': Kate Forbes takes on new ambassador role to…
4
Loch Ness is the same size as the Golden Gate Bridge. Image: VisitScotland. 
Depths of Highland lochs illustrated with startling images
Mairi Gougeon MSP meets with the Stop Fiddes Substation Group. Image: Mairi Gougeon.
Mearns MSP meets with concerned residents over SSEN's Fiddes substation plans
Marine expert Stacey Esson believes the mysterious washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin. Image: Stacey Esson and Serena Rae.
Marine expert believes mysterious washed-up animal at Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin
Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund
The Bikery in Huntly, with project coordinator Laura Mitchell May 30th 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Get a bike for as little as £60 at Huntly's community bike shop

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]