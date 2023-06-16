BrewDog launches ‘world first’ beer-scented deodorant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east brewing and pub giant BrewDog has launched a beer-scented deodorant in what it claims to a “world first”.

People now have the opportunity to freshen up with the smell of a pint after the Ellon-headquartered company joined forces with refillable deodorant brand Fussy to launch the new product.

The Fussy X BrewDog beer-odorant is described as a “pint for your pits”.

The Punk IPA inspired natural deodorant is brewed with hops, pineapple, and grapefruit.

Costing £15, the Fussy website describes it as: “The Punk IPA inspired natural deodorant the world never knew it needed. Our deodorant will have you smelling bold, hoppy, and tropical.”

The limited-edition product uses Fussy’s natural ingredients and plastic-free compostable refills, and was launched as a present idea for Father’s Day.

Deodorant the ‘world never knew it needed’

BrewDog’s chief marketing officer, Lauren Carrol, said: “For years, people have been in turmoil over what to buy Dad on his special day — shall I get him smellies?

“Shall we just treat him to his favourite tipple? I say, why not do both.

“This has been a real fun one. It’s insane how amazing the tropical aroma is that comes from our first ever beer-odorant. It smells just like the real thing.”

The deodorant has already sold out on the BrewDog website.

Fussy founder and chief executive, Matt Kennedy, said: “When we first brewed up with the idea of creating this very special beer-odorant, BrewDog was the obvious choice to begin this journey with – we just had to get them involved.

“A planet-saving deodorant and a planet-saving beer joining forces to bring you the deodorant the world never knew it needed.”

The beer-odorant can be bought on the Fussy website.

Brewdog rise to success

BrewDog was started in 2007 in a Fraserburgh garage by young businessmen James Watt and Martin Dickie and has gone on to become the UK’s fastest-growing beer brand.

It has expanded massively in the past 15 years to become a multinational operation valued not far off £2 billion.

The firm now employs more than 2,600 people globally, including more than 250 at its Ellon headquarters.

With breweries, bars, venues and hotels all across the world.

Most recently it announced it is to open a bar at London Gatwick Airport later this year.