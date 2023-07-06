Glencoe road damaged by landslides could reopen later this month following repairs

A Highland road left impassable by landslides last month could reopen to traffic in the next two weeks.

The B863 Glencoe–Kinlochleven was damaged due to several landslides following heavy rainfall.

The road was left impassable, with some drivers needing to be rescued by the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team after becoming stuck between two fast-flowing slides.

The B863 was just one of several roads that were damaged due to heavy downpours, which followed an extended period of hot, dry weather in May and June.

Work to secure and clean up the area has been ongoing, with repairs to the roadway beginning at the start of this week (July 3).

Highland Council confirmed following assessment, workers would re-build the failed side slope below the road.

Initial repair work to the road is expected to be completed by July 21, allowing the road to reopen to single-lane traffic.

The council say if work progresses quickly, the reopening date will be brought forward.

A council spokesman said: “Once the road is open to single-lane traffic with traffic management measures in place, the final work to rebuild the parapets, install safety fencing and complete the surfacing will be completed later this summer.”