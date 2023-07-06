Glencoe road damaged by landslides could reopen later this month following repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Glencoe road damaged by landslides could reopen later this month following repairs

The road has been closed to traffic for several weeks after landslides destroyed parts of the roadway.

By Ross Hempseed
Work to repair Glencoe road gets underway.
Work to repair the B863 near Glencoe has begun. Image: Highland Council.

A Highland road left impassable by landslides last month could reopen to traffic in the next two weeks.

The B863 Glencoe–Kinlochleven was damaged due to several landslides following heavy rainfall.

The road was left impassable, with some drivers needing to be rescued by the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team after becoming stuck between two fast-flowing slides.

The B863 was just one of several roads that were damaged due to heavy downpours, which followed an extended period of hot, dry weather in May and June.

Landslides due to heavy rainfall near Glencoe. Image: GMR.

Work to secure and clean up the area has been ongoing, with repairs to the roadway beginning at the start of this week (July 3).

Highland Council confirmed following assessment, workers would re-build the failed side slope below the road.

Initial repair work to the road is expected to be completed by July 21, allowing the road to reopen to single-lane traffic.

The council say if work progresses quickly, the reopening date will be brought forward.

A council spokesman said: “Once the road is open to single-lane traffic with traffic management measures in place, the final work to rebuild the parapets, install safety fencing and complete the surfacing will be completed later this summer.”

