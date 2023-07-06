Formartine United add Lewis Wilson to their squad

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Lewis Wilson.

The 24-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has joined the Pitmedden club after returning to the North-east following five years in America where he played for St Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Wilson attracted interest from a number of clubs and has featured as a trialist for Peterhead during pre-season, but it’s Formartine and Anderson who have won the battle to sign him.

He joins Marc Lawrence, Jake Stewart and Jake Ritchie in arriving at North Lodge Park this summer.

Boss Anderson said: “Lewis is coming to us from a very high standard of football having been over in America for the last five or six years.

“He was highly recommended and after one training session we wanted to sign him.

“There was a bit of competition for his signature so we’re delighted to get him on board, he’ll add a lot to our group.

“We’ve got a few players who can play in different positions and it certainly helps over the course of a season when you get injuries and suspensions if players are flexible.

“We’re happy with what we’ve got in the squad, if we can add further quality to it then we’ll try to do that.

“But we’re happy with the group we’ve got.

“When you recruit you’ve got to try to get players that will add to your squad and I feel like we’ve done that with the players we’ve taken in.”