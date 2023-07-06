Formartine United add Lewis Wilson to their squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United add Lewis Wilson to their squad

The defender, who can also play in midfield, has returned to the North-east after a stint in America.

By Callum Law
Lewis Wilson, pictured when he appeared for Peterhead in pre-season, has joined Formartine United
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Lewis Wilson.

The 24-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has joined the Pitmedden club after returning to the North-east following five years in America where he played for St Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Wilson attracted interest from a number of clubs and has featured as a trialist for Peterhead during pre-season, but it’s Formartine and Anderson who have won the battle to sign him.

He joins Marc Lawrence, Jake Stewart and Jake Ritchie in arriving at North Lodge Park this summer.

Boss Anderson said: “Lewis is coming to us from a very high standard of football having been over in America for the last five or six years.

“He was highly recommended and after one training session we wanted to sign him.

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have signed Lewis Wilson

“There was a bit of competition for his signature so we’re delighted to get him on board, he’ll add a lot to our group.

“We’ve got a few players who can play in different positions and it certainly helps over the course of a season when you get injuries and suspensions if players are flexible.

“We’re happy with what we’ve got in the squad, if we can add further quality to it then we’ll try to do that.

“But we’re happy with the group we’ve got.

“When you recruit you’ve got to try to get players that will add to your squad and I feel like we’ve done that with the players we’ve taken in.”

