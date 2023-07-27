VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling future wildfires as new limits proposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling future wildfires as new limits proposed

Land owners and workers are asking the Scottish Government to rethink new legislation which they say will limit the use of controlled burning.

By Ross Hempseed

A new short film has shown the benefits of controlled burning in tackling future wildfires in the Highlands.

The project, led by Loch Ness Rural Communities, features land owners, gamekeepers, conservationists and rural workers in and around Loch Ness.

Most of them faced their toughest challenge in years following the break-out of a raging wildfire at Cannich in late May.

The fire blazed for more than two weeks and took many workers from all agencies to help combat the fierce flames, which laid waste to almost 30 square miles of land.

Wildfires this year have been devastating, with large fires at Daviot and Fort William prompting a brave and tireless response from local services.

Acres of woodland has been destroyed in the wake of the wildfire.
The fire raged for days, with local services implementing muirburn to help curtail the fire from spreading further. Image: Balintore Fire Station.

The video was shown at a recent summit hosted by Highland MSP Kate Forbes with relevant groups in attendance.

There they discussed the “lessons to be learned” from the Cannich wildfire response and how the future-proof the local response to wildfires.

Concerns were raised about the Scottish Government’s Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill, which would limit controlled burning/muirburning by land managers.

Without controlled burning, vegetation would be allowed to grow unchecked, providing more fuel for the fire and potentially leading to much more destructive fires.

Land owners are arguing that controlled burning is essential to helping limit vegetation/fuel that fire are able to feed off. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘Take a step back from measures to penalise estates and grouse moors’

The video, produced in partnership with Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, praised the rural workers as the “last line of defence” when a fire breaks out.

Lianne MacLennan, national campaigns manager at the Regional Moorland Groups, said: “When a wildfire occurs, it is firefighters and rural workers who are on the frontline to protect our communities.

“We would appeal to the Scottish Government to value this expertise and take a step back from measures to penalise estates and grouse moors.”

Ross Ewing, director of Moorland at Scottish Land & Estates, added: “One of the key tools we have in preventing the spread of massive wildfires is controlled burning under the right conditions – muirburn. By doing this, we can create firebreaks to help prevent wildfires taking hold.

“A controlled, cool burn will not damage the soils underneath but sadly, as we have seen at Cannich, the ferocious nature of unchecked wildfires will leave lasting damage on the environment for decades to come.

Acres of woodland has been reduced to ash due to the Cannich wildfire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“At a time when countries across the continent are using controlled burning to lessen their own wildfire risk – and the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service is on record as supporting muirburn – the Scottish Government is seeking punitive new controls on the practice.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Muirburn can help to reduce fuel loads and lower the risk of wildfires. Our Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill contains provisions to enable NatureScot to issue muirburn licences for this purpose.

“But if undertaken without due consideration of all the possible consequences, and in the wrong place, muirburn can have a serious negative impact on wildlife and the wider environment.

“Our bill places strict regulations on the use of muirburn, which will ensure that we are enabling protection against the risk of wildfires, while still protecting our natural environment and wildlife.”

