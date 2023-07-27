Man handed unpaid work over sex act next to CCTV camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man handed unpaid work over sex act next to CCTV camera

Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka, both 36, snuck off find a quiet spot to engage in a consensual display of affection on Carnegies Brae in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on public indecency charges. Image: Facebook

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after his involvement in a public sexual encounter directly underneath a CCTV camera.

The lusty pair succeeded in finding a discreet location away from the prying eyes of members of the public but failed to spot the CCTV camera directly above them.

Both admitted charges of public indecency, with Pavluka, of Ronaldsay Square, Aberdeen, given 55 hours of unpaid work, while sentence was deferred on Teikerts for reports.

Court heard blow-by-blow account of offence

Teikerts, who also admitted breaching a bail condition and possession of £10-15 of cannabis, has now appeared back in the dock to learn his fate.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “Alcohol was a significant factor in the behaviour of both accused.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Teikerts, of Regent Walk, Aberdeen: “It does appear you have acknowledged this behaviour was completely unacceptable but you have taken steps to try to lead a life which is different.”

She ordered him to complete 95 hours of unpaid work.

At an earlier hearing, the court was given a blow-by-blow account of the details of the offence, which happened around 6pm on August 21 last year.

