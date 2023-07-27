Man handed unpaid work over sex act next to CCTV camera

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after his involvement in a public sexual encounter directly underneath a CCTV camera.

Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka, both 36, snuck off to find a quiet spot to engage in a consensual display of affection on Carnegies Brae in Aberdeen, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The lusty pair succeeded in finding a discreet location away from the prying eyes of members of the public but failed to spot the CCTV camera directly above them.

Both admitted charges of public indecency, with Pavluka, of Ronaldsay Square, Aberdeen, given 55 hours of unpaid work, while sentence was deferred on Teikerts for reports.

Court heard blow-by-blow account of offence

Teikerts, who also admitted breaching a bail condition and possession of £10-15 of cannabis, has now appeared back in the dock to learn his fate.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “Alcohol was a significant factor in the behaviour of both accused.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Teikerts, of Regent Walk, Aberdeen: “It does appear you have acknowledged this behaviour was completely unacceptable but you have taken steps to try to lead a life which is different.”

She ordered him to complete 95 hours of unpaid work.

At an earlier hearing, the court was given a blow-by-blow account of the details of the offence, which happened around 6pm on August 21 last year.

