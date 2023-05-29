Firefighters tackle wildfire near Highland village

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are currently battling a large wildfire near Cannich.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to reports of a fire in the open near Kerrow Woods at around 12.46pm.

A total of four appliances were tasked to the scene alongside a specialist wildfire unit and a water carrier.

Crews from Inverness, Dingwall, Fortrose and Fort Augustus remain at the scene as efforts to bring the fire under control continue.

More as we get it.