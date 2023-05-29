Highlands & Islands Firefighters tackle wildfire near Highland village Fire crews from Inverness, Dingwall, Fortrose and Fort Augustus were dispatched to the scene. By Michelle Henderson May 29 2023, 6.31pm Share Firefighters tackle wildfire near Highland village Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5783992/wildfire-cannich-fire-crews/ Copy Link 0 comment A total of four appliances were tasked to the scene near Cannich. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews are currently battling a large wildfire near Cannich. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to reports of a fire in the open near Kerrow Woods at around 12.46pm. A total of four appliances were tasked to the scene alongside a specialist wildfire unit and a water carrier. Crews from Inverness, Dingwall, Fortrose and Fort Augustus remain at the scene as efforts to bring the fire under control continue. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
