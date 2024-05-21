‘Wind farms are asset stripping this special place’: Fears latest Cabrach wind farm plans are threatening viability of community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

‘Wind farms are asset stripping this special place’: Fears latest Cabrach wind farm plans are threatening viability of community

Developers argue the Dorenell extension would deliver the largest community fund of its type in the UK.

By David Mackay
Jonathan Christie in green jacket with hills in background.
Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust, says the area has now reached saturation point for turbines. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Developers have confirmed a massive new wind farm proposed for the Cabrach could have more than 70 new turbines.

Residents in the rural area fear their homes and landscape are already being overrun by increasing numbers of developments.

Locals have spoken out amidst worries the local heritage and stunning scenery could be lost forever.

Now it has been revealed the Dorenell extension project could have up to 74 turbines in the Cabrach as well as a battery energy storage scheme.

Developers Gailileo have pledged to create an annual £2.7 million community fund if the wind farm gains approval as well as support free electricity schemes and affordable housing for residents.

Consultation events are due to begin as soon as next week with campaigners saying the short period of time has left them “voiceless”.

‘Unrelenting drive to asset strip Cabrach’

If approved, the Dorenell wind farm extension would nearly double the number of currently operational turbines in the area.

There are 77 already generating power with another 54 that already have planning approval.

Residents have told the Press and Journal about their worries their homes could become encircled by developments.

Turbines in the distance on hill.
Turbines already have a significant impact on the Cabrach landscape. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Cabrach Trust has been outspoken about its concerns the area is at risk of moving beyond saturation point for wind farms – suggesting it could put the future viability of the community at risk.

Chief executive Jonathan Christie said: “The announcement of the public consultation on Dorenell extension wind farm further signals the unrelenting drive by some to asset strip this historic, special place.

“This is, potentially, wind farm number three for the Cabrach & Glenfiddich Estate in an area that Moray Council themselves have stated has no landscape capacity for additional turbines.

“That less than two weeks public notice be given for consultation activity further exacerbates the Cabrach community’s sense of voicelessness.”

Map of turbines in the Cabrach.
Where turbines already are in the Cabrach before the final Dorenell extension plans are submitted. Image: DC Thomson Design

Patti Nelson, chair of the Cabrach Community Association, added: “The Cabrach faces an unfair, imbalanced situation which is genuinely threatening the ability of individuals and families to live in the area.

“And now absentee landowners look to grossly profit, at the material expense of the local community.

“The parallel to a modern-day Highland Clearance is not unfounded. This is happening on the Scottish Government’s watch.”

‘Dorenell extension community fund would be biggest in UK’

Dorenell extension developers Gailieo say the turbines will generate enough electricity to meet the annual demand of 575,000 homes – a total roughly double the population of Aberdeen.

As well as the contribution to renewable energy targets, the firm says its biodiversity enhancement plan would restore 870 hectares of damaged and degraded peatland.

Battery storage has been included in the plans to add flexibility to the local and national electricity networks, which are under pressure in the area.

Wind turbines at a distance viewed over ruined farm building.
The Cabrach has been impacted by depopulation long before wind turbines were built. Image: Colin MacKenzie

Senior project manager Jason Morin said: “The project would support a community wealth fund of more than £100 million over its 40-year lifespan, which would be the biggest fund of its kind anywhere in the UK.

“We want to dedicate a significant part of this to provide free electricity to the households closest to the project, but we hope the scale of funding could also be transformational for community initiatives covering things like training, affordable housing and energy efficiency improvements for local homeowners.

“Analysis of our plans suggest that construction of the wind farm would create 1,200 ‘job years’ in the Moray Council area alone, with 50 ongoing full-time equivalent roles during operations across the council area.”

How to have your say on Dorenell extension plans

Public consultation events have been organised for residents to learn more and have their say about the Dorenell extension plans for the Cabrach.

All the events run from 2pm to 7pm on the following days:

  • Tuesday, May 28: Glenbuchat Hall, Strathdon
  • Wednesday, May 29: The Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estates, venue will be signposted from A941
  • Thursday, May 30: Mortlach Memorial Hall, Dufftown

Read more about wind farms in the Cabrach

More from Environment

Highland Wildlife Park's brand new Discovery Centre will open to the public next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of Highland Wildlife Park's £7m new expansion
Sam Greer (Low Carbon), George Baxter (GreenPower and Highland Tourism CIC) Kate Forbes (MSP), Yvonne Crook (Highland Tourism CIC Chair) Alda Forbes (BayWa r.e. UK Ltd) at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Trevor Martin.
All you need to know about Highland Renewables
Loch nam Breac Dearga will be used with Loch Ness for the pumped storage hydro scheme.
Plans unveiled for £3b pumped storage hydro scheme on Loch Ness - but is…
Emma and Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control say rules for removing herring gull eggs and nests are too strict. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tight rules protecting herring gulls 'reducing people to tears', say pest controllers
2
Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen's Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change…
2
Some of the staff at the Macduff Marine Aquarium. From left to right: Chris Rowe Duty Manger, Chris Rickard Aquarist, Jess Fraser Volunteer, Abi Cooper Aquarium Assistant. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A day in the life behind the scenes of Macduff Marine Aquarium
Two Orcas with coastline behind.
When you can see whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth and Far North…
A power line is planned from Caithness to Beauly
'Utterly irresponsible': row over plans for power line workers' temporary camp in Skye
2
standing engineer watching an electric power station
Improving grid connections to achieve net-zero
Conrad Lee wearing jacket outside family home.
'My childhood home has been changed forever by wind turbines': Fears rural tranquility of…
2

Conversation