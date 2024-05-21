Last Class 2024: More than 80 Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Last Class 2024: More than 80 Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools

Check out our gallery of Last Class 2024 pictures from schools all across Aberdeen, and see if your school is featured.

Post Thumbnail
By Calum Petrie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeen who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the 82 pictures below to see if your local school in Aberdeen has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2024 in Aberdeen:

Brimmond School, P7S with S Gunley
Brimmond School, P7S with S Gunley
Brimmond School, P7R with R Gilmore
Brimmond School, P7R with R Gilmore
Broomhill School, P7, Room 21
Broomhill School, P7, Room 21
Broomhill, P7 Room 22
Broomhill, P7 Room 22
Charleston Primary, P7A and P7B
Charleston Primary, P7A and P7B
Cornhill Primary, P7, Room 17
Cornhill Primary, P7, Room 17
Cornhill Primary, P7, Room 18
Cornhill Primary, P7, Room 18
Countesswells School, P7
Countesswells School, P7
Culter Primary, P7M
Culter Primary, P7M
Culter Primary, P7P
Culter Primary, P7P
Cults Primary, P7B
Cults Primary, P7B
Cults Primary, P7D
Cults Primary, P7D
Cults Primary, P7M
Cults Primary, P7M
Cults Primary, P67G
Cults Primary, P67G
Abbotswell Primary School, P6-7 and P7
Abbotswell Primary School, P6-7 and P7
Airyhall School, P7R with Miss Reily
Airyhall School, P7R with Miss Reily
Airyhall School, P7T with Miss Taylor
Airyhall School, P7T with Miss Taylor
Ashley Road Primary, P7D
Ashley Road Primary, P7D
Ashley Road Primary, P7W
Ashley Road Primary, P7W
Braehead Primary, P7G with Miss Grant
Braehead Primary, P7G with Miss Grant
Braehead Primary, P7M with Miss Michie
Braehead Primary, P7M with Miss Michie
Greyhope school, P7SB
Greyhope school, P7SB
Hanover School, P7 with Miss Hone
Hanover School, P7 with Miss Hone
Hanover School, P7 with Mr Gilcrest
Hanover School, P7 with Mr Gilcrest
Hazlehead Primary, P7
Hazlehead Primary, P7
Heathryburn School, P7
Heathryburn School, P7
Danestone Primary, P7
Danestone Primary, P7
Dyce School, P7A
Dyce School, P7A
Dyce School, P7B
Dyce School, P7B
Dyce School, P7C
Dyce School, P7C
Fernielea Primary School, P7
Fernielea Primary School, P7
Ferryhill School, P7A
Ferryhill School, P7A
Ferryhill School, P7MW
Ferryhill School, P7MW
Forehill School, P7 with Miss Gibb
Forehill School, P7 with Miss Gibb
Gilcomstoun School, P4-7G
Gilcomstoun School, P4-7G
Gilcomstoun School, P7
Gilcomstoun School, P7
Gilcomstoun School, P7-6
Gilcomstoun School, P7-6
Glashieburn school, P7
Glashieburn school, P7
Greenbrae School, P7
Greenbrae School, P7
Greyhope school, P6-7
Greyhope school, P6-7
Greyhope school, P7GM
Greyhope school, P7GM
Holy Family RC, P7
Holy Family RC, P7
Kingsford School, P7EA
Kingsford School, P7EA
Kingsford School, P7LH
Kingsford School, P7LH
Kingsford School, P67AL
Kingsford School, P67AL
Kingswells School, P7HM
Kingswells School, P7HM
Kingswells School, P7NG
Kingswells School, P7NG
Kirkhill Primary School, P7
Kirkhill Primary School, P7
Kirkhill School, P7L, P7R
Kirkhill School, P7L, P7R
Kittybrewster School, P6-7
Kittybrewster School, P6-7
Kittybrewster School, P7
Kittybrewster School, P7
Loirston School, P7R
Loirston School, P7R
Loirston School, P7TM
Loirston School, P7TM
Manor Park School, P7
Manor Park School, P7
Middleton Park School, P7
Middleton Park School, P7
Mile End School, P7 R17
Mile End School, P7 R17
Mile End School, P7 R18
Mile End School, P7 R18
Mile End School, P7 R20
Mile End School, P7 R20
Milltimber Primary, P7A
Milltimber Primary, P7A
Milltimber Primary, P7B
Milltimber Primary, P7B
Muirfield School, P7
Muirfield School, P7
Riverbank School, P7R
Riverbank School, P7R
Orchard Brae School, P7
Orchard Brae School, P7
Quarryhill Primary school, P6-7
Quarryhill Primary school, P6-7
Quarryhill Primary school, P7I
Quarryhill Primary school, P7I
Quarryhill Primary, P7M with Mr Milne
Quarryhill Primary, P7M with Mr Milne
Riverbank School, P6-7C
Riverbank School, P6-7C
Scotstown Primary, P7 with Miss Mill
Scotstown Primary, P7 with Miss Mill
Seaton Primary School, P7
Seaton Primary School, P7
Skene Square School, P7C
Skene Square School, P7C
Skene Square School, P7G
Skene Square School, P7G
St Joseph's RC Primary, P7GJ
St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7GJ
St Joseph's RC Primary, P7MG
St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7MG
St Peter's R.C Primary, P7 with Mrs McFadden
St Peter’s R.C Primary, P7 with Mrs McFadden
Stoneywood School, P6-7
Stoneywood School, P6-7
Stoneywood School, P7
Stoneywood School, P7
Sunnybank School, P6-7
Sunnybank School, P6-7
Sunnybank School, P7
Sunnybank School, P7
Tullos Primary, P7, R14 with Miss Davis
Tullos Primary, P7, R14 with Miss Davis
Tullos Primary, P7, R19 with Mrs Brown
Tullos Primary, P7, R19 with Mrs Brown
Woodside School, P7A
Woodside School, P7A
Woodside Primary School, P7B
Woodside Primary School, P7B

More from Schools

Calum McHattie, when he was just starting on the ice at three years old, and how he is today. Image: DC Thomson/Claire McHattie
Aberdeen ice hockey prodigy aims for the NHL after making waves across Europe
Our whistleblower gave a shocking account of the violence, intimidation and abuse Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) face in our schools. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
'I was hospitalised three times': Pupil Support Assistant blows whistle on violence in Aberdeen…
Parents are 'very worried' at the prospect of Cultercullen School losing a teacher and a class. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cultercullen parents vow to fight 'ridiculous' class changes
Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Moray ASN: Council says sorry - but warns parents not to 'harass' staff
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…
Forres Academy sign.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy
Kyle Scott in conversation with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Full interview: New Kemnay Academy head 'incredibly confident' about school's future
New Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'League tables are a nonsense': New Kemnay Academy head says school is in a…
Inverness High School
With 3 in 10 north and north-east secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance…
We travelled to Stockholm to see family - while the kids should have been in school. Image: Sabina Nowotny/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Shutterstock
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but are…
3

Conversation