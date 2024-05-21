Schools Last Class 2024: More than 80 Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools Check out our gallery of Last Class 2024 pictures from schools all across Aberdeen, and see if your school is featured. By Calum Petrie May 21 2024, 5:00 pm May 21 2024, 5:00 pm Share Last Class 2024: More than 80 Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6471596/last-class-2024-primary-7-photos-aberdeen-schools/ Copy Link 0 comment The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class. Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeen who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey. We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges. Check out the 82 pictures below to see if your local school in Aberdeen has been featured. Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos? Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details. Last Class 2024 in Aberdeen: Brimmond School, P7S with S Gunley Brimmond School, P7R with R Gilmore Broomhill School, P7, Room 21 Broomhill, P7 Room 22 Charleston Primary, P7A and P7B Cornhill Primary, P7, Room 17 Cornhill Primary, P7, Room 18 Countesswells School, P7 Culter Primary, P7M Culter Primary, P7P Cults Primary, P7B Cults Primary, P7D Cults Primary, P7M Cults Primary, P67G Abbotswell Primary School, P6-7 and P7 Airyhall School, P7R with Miss Reily Airyhall School, P7T with Miss Taylor Ashley Road Primary, P7D Ashley Road Primary, P7W Braehead Primary, P7G with Miss Grant Braehead Primary, P7M with Miss Michie Greyhope school, P7SB Hanover School, P7 with Miss Hone Hanover School, P7 with Mr Gilcrest Hazlehead Primary, P7 Heathryburn School, P7 Danestone Primary, P7 Dyce School, P7A Dyce School, P7B Dyce School, P7C Fernielea Primary School, P7 Ferryhill School, P7A Ferryhill School, P7MW Forehill School, P7 with Miss Gibb Gilcomstoun School, P4-7G Gilcomstoun School, P7 Gilcomstoun School, P7-6 Glashieburn school, P7 Greenbrae School, P7 Greyhope school, P6-7 Greyhope school, P7GM Holy Family RC, P7 Kingsford School, P7EA Kingsford School, P7LH Kingsford School, P67AL Kingswells School, P7HM Kingswells School, P7NG Kirkhill Primary School, P7 Kirkhill School, P7L, P7R Kittybrewster School, P6-7 Kittybrewster School, P7 Loirston School, P7R Loirston School, P7TM Manor Park School, P7 Middleton Park School, P7 Mile End School, P7 R17 Mile End School, P7 R18 Mile End School, P7 R20 Milltimber Primary, P7A Milltimber Primary, P7B Muirfield School, P7 Riverbank School, P7R Orchard Brae School, P7 Quarryhill Primary school, P6-7 Quarryhill Primary school, P7I Quarryhill Primary, P7M with Mr Milne Riverbank School, P6-7C Scotstown Primary, P7 with Miss Mill Seaton Primary School, P7 Skene Square School, P7C Skene Square School, P7G St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7GJ St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7MG St Peter’s R.C Primary, P7 with Mrs McFadden Stoneywood School, P6-7 Stoneywood School, P7 Sunnybank School, P6-7 Sunnybank School, P7 Tullos Primary, P7, R14 with Miss Davis Tullos Primary, P7, R19 with Mrs Brown Woodside School, P7A Woodside Primary School, P7B
