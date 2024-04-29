‘My childhood home has been changed forever by wind turbines’: Fears rural tranquility of Cabrach will be lost to ‘onslaught’ of giant turbines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My childhood home has been changed forever by wind turbines’: Fears rural tranquility of Cabrach will be lost to ‘onslaught’ of giant turbines

New turbines proposed for the area could be 50% higher than any already in the Cabrach.

By David Mackay
Conrad Lee wearing jacket outside family home.
Conrad Lee, 24, has lived in the Cabrach for 11 years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When Conrad Lee moved to the Cabrach with his parents as a schoolboy, the rural area was untouched by wind turbines.

The landscape was almost exactly as it was during the days of illicit distilling, which gave birth to the Speyside whisky industry we have today.

Today the area is now home to 77 wind turbines up to 410ft tall. Some standing 50% higher at 650ft are currently in planning to reach net zero targets.

If approved, the structures would dwarf any other building in Moray at 10 times the height of the Dufftown Clock Tower and five times the height of Covesea Lighthouse near Lossiemouth.

Graphic showing scale of wind turbines proposed for Cabrach compared to Lossiemouth lighthouse.

Worries about the plans have led to concerns the Cabrach is on the tipping point of overdevelopment of wind turbines.

For Conrad, it means childhood memories of growing up in one of the last mainland wildernesses could be confined to the past.

‘Cabrach has felt like a place out of time’

Conrad’s previous family home was in nearby Huntly. However, with concerns growing about town-life, they opted to swap it for rural bliss in 2011.

At the time there were no large wind turbines in the Cabrach and the hills and winding roads looked much like they did in the prior decades.

Conrad Lee with rural scenery behind.
Conrad Lee’s family values the rural tranquility of the Cabrach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Clashindarroch was the first to arrive with construction competed in 2015 before Dorenell quickly followed.

Two more have already gained planning permission with larger turbines already proposed for potential future developments.

Conrad, 24, said: “The place has gradually changed dramatically in terms of the landscape over the years.

“It was totally unblemished when we moved here. The first ones went up about two years later. It has been a steady onslaught with wind farms encroaching ever since.

Wide view of Lower Cabrach.
Turbines could be built on the hill overlooking the Lower Cabrach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The Cabrach has always had a bit of mystique about it. Sometimes it feels like it’s a place out of time, untouched by modernity.

“All of a sudden it feels like modernity is racing in to take it away.

“I think it’s a great tragedy, personally. There’s something to be said for preserving a rural way of life.”

Cabrach community coming together to oppose wind turbines

The third wave of wind turbines proposed for the area has led to the creation of the Saving the Cabrach campaign.

The Cabrach Trust and Cabrach Community Association have both voiced concerns about the number of wind farms that could be built there.

They fear the fragile community, which is home to about 70 people, could collapse if more developments are allowed.

Map of turbines in the Cabrach.

Developers say they have taken account of existing turbines to minimise the impact on the community.

However, Conrad has seen the community binding together in a way he has never seen before to oppose the plans.

The 24-year-old hopes to move to London for a career in the police in the near future, but says he will always call the Cabrach home.

He said: “There’s been more of an influx of families coming to the area recently.

“There’s been more of an attempt to create a community spirit, perhaps in reaction to that.

Conrad Lee sitting on bench outside family home.
The collective concerns in the Cabrach have brought the community closer together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’ve met and spoken to a lot of people I probably never would have because of what has been occurring.

“It’s created much more of a bond between people, which has been an unintended effect of the plans.”

Conversation