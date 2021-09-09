News / Highlands & Islands Lorry driver found dead in Thurso car park By Iain Grant September 9, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 10:12 pm Police were called to the car park on Wednesday morning. Photo: Shutterstock A lorry driver has been found dead inside his vehicle in a Thurso car park. Emergency services were called on Wednesday following concern about a driver parked in his lorry at the Riverside. Paramedics found no sign of life and the body was later removed. A police spokesman said: “Officers attended the Riverside car park in Thurso following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man within a vehicle parked in the area. “The incident was reported to police around 8.50am.” The spokesman added there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close