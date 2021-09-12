Orkney’s interim council boss could hit the three-year mark as job hunt rumbles on

The interim chief executive of Orkney Islands Council could stay in his role until this time next year, it has been revealed.

The reply to a freedom of information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporter service states that John Mundell has agreed to assist the council by remaining in his interim role up to September next year at the latest, if required.

It is also stated that the council plans to restart the suspended recruitment process for a permanent chief executive no later than March next year.

So far, the local authority has run two unsuccessful rounds of recruitment at a cost of £10,000. The role was last advertised at the start of this year.

The council was asked if the recruitment process is currently at a standstill to which the local authority replied: “The recruitment process for the role is progressing in accordance with the council’s approved plan.”

The £50,000 travel and accommodation bill

Mr Mundell took up the role of interim chief executive with the council in June 2019, temporarily replacing Alistair Buchan.

It has been reported that he was only expected to be in the £110,000 post for four to six months.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the council had spent close to £50,000 on travel and accommodation costs related to its interim chief executive.

The expenses bill for Mr Mundell included more than £23,000 on journeys to and from his “business address” on the mainland of Scotland in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Almost £22,000 was also spent on accommodation on Orkney for Mr Mundell in the same period, as well as £3,700 on “subsistence”.