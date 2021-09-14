Owners of Highland sawmill say they are open for business after overcoming the ‘initial shock’ of a devastating fire

The operators of a Highland sawmill have hailed their team for “showing their mettle” after a devastating fire.

A workshop at Fettes Sawmill was ruined last month after a huge fire broke out, with crews working through the night to save the rest of the family-run business.

Now the family is keen to let customers know they are still open for business – and need their support more than ever.

They admit they have been inundated with calls as many people think they are closed.

In a statement they said: “Here at the mill we have returned to a bit of normality.

“It took a while to get past the initial shock however I’m delighted to say the team really pulled together over the following days and weeks and really showed their mettle.

“We’re still receiving well wishes as people hear the news and appreciate the continued support. We’re now back to being open seven days a week and welcome visitors.”

Fettes Sawmill Ltd provides a wide range of products, from fencing and decking materials to outdoor furniture including summerhouses and sheds.

Sawmill blaze

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Fettes Sawmill at Killearnan on the A832 Tore to Maybank at around 11.12pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Fire crews from Dingwall, Nairn, Inverness and Fortrose raced to the scene to tackle the fire which had taken hold in a workshop on the grounds.

Police closed the A832 to traffic at the Tore junction for several hours as crews raced along the route to gather water from a nearby pump.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around 12 hours, dampening down the smoldering ruins that remained of the structure.

The devastated owners shared pictures of the ruins left in the aftermath whilst thanking their loyal customers for their support during such a trying time.

We are absolutely devastated by the fire that has destroyed our workshop.I want to thank everyone for all the very kind… Posted by Fettes Sawmill Ltd on Thursday, 5 August 2021

Taking to social media, they said: “We are absolutely devastated by the fire that has destroyed our workshop.

“I want to thank everyone for all the very kind messages and offers of help.

“The fire brigade services from Dingwall, Nairn, Inverness and Fortrose have worked extremely hard through the night to save our office. We can’t thank them enough.”

‘The flames were so fierce, I was worried the whole sawmill will go up’

Local residents explained how they feared “the whole lot was going up” due to the “fierce” nature of the fire.

One onlooker said: “We saw three fire engines. They kept going back and forth a lot for water. They were taking water from our system as our water had stopped so we knew it was serious.”

“We feared the whole lot was going up. The flames were really spectacular.

“I was worried that the whole sawmill could have gone up as the flames were so fierce. They were really high for a couple of hours.”