Concerns for missing person sparks land, sea and air search

A multi-agency search operation was underway in the early hours of this morning to help trace a missing person on the west coast.

Emergency services were called to village of Benderloch, located 7.5miles north of Oban, around 10pm last night following concerns for a missing person.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out for several hours before teams were stood down in the early hours of this morning.

The search is expected to recommence after efforts to locate the person failed.

Members of Oban and Appin coastguard rescue teams turned out to assist police in searching the local area as the coastguard helicopter from Stronoway combed the village from above.

Personnel from Oban lifeboat were also called to assist, searching the nearby coastline.

