Missing Yorkshire man David Bunting traced safe and well

A 59-year-old man who was reported missing in the Highlands has been traced safe and well.

David Bunting from Bradford, Yorkshire, was reported missing after being last seen in the Golspie area on September 6-7.

The 59-year-old was said to had been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa, which had also been spotted in the Highland village.

Officers now confirmed Mr Bunting has been found and thanked the public for their assistance in tracing him.