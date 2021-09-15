Missing Yorkshire man David Bunting traced safe and well By Denny Andonova September 15, 2021, 2:21 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 2:34 pm Police confirmed 59-year-old David Bunting has been traced safe and well. A 59-year-old man who was reported missing in the Highlands has been traced safe and well. David Bunting from Bradford, Yorkshire, was reported missing after being last seen in the Golspie area on September 6-7. The 59-year-old was said to had been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa, which had also been spotted in the Highland village. Officers now confirmed Mr Bunting has been found and thanked the public for their assistance in tracing him. David Bunting, 59, from Bradford who had been reported missing in the Golspie area has been traced safely.Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal for information. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close