Man and woman injured following glider accident in northern Highlands

A man has died and a woman has been left “seriously injured” in an accident involving two gliders in a northern Highland beauty spot.

Emergency services were called out to the incident, which happened south of Unapool in Sutherland, just before 6pm on Saturday.

Police and ambulance both attended the scene, while the fire service sent two pumps and a special resource vehicle from Inverness.

Now, police have said that as a result a man has died.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.54pm to assist police and ambulance with an aircraft accident involving two gliders near the A894 south of Unapool.

“We sent two pumps, along with a special appliance resource from Inverness.

“Two casualities have been reported, one male and one female, and the services remain at the scene.”