Woman, 73, dies one month after crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road

A woman has died following a two-car crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road last month.

Police were called to the A87 between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh at around 1pm on Sunday, August 22.

A Honda Jazz car and a Skoda Rapid car collided, resulting in 73-year-old Valerie MacKinnon being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow – where she died on Wednesday.

The woman, from Sleat on the Isle of Skye, had been in “critical condition” following the crash.

Police say her family have been informed.

The two others injured following the crash, a 58-year-old male driver of the Honda and his 55-year-old female passenger, have both been released from hospital after treatment.

UPDATE – Road crash – A87, between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh – appeal for information following death of… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, 19 September 2021

Police have now issued a new appeal for information from the public so that they can continue with their inquiries to investigate the now-fatal incident.

They are asking anyone driving in the area at the time who may have seen either car prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist with their investigation to get in touch with officers.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mrs MacKinnon at this time.

“Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries in relation to this collision and would appeal to anyone who has not yet been spoken to get in touch with police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 1969 of Sunday, August 22 when calling.”