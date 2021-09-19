Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 73, dies one month after crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road

By Kirstin Tait
September 19, 2021, 1:10 pm Updated: September 19, 2021, 1:40 pm
Valerie MacKinnon, aged 73 from Sleat in the Isle of Skye, a passenger in the Skoda Rapid, was seriously injured in the crash. Photo: Police Scotland.
A woman has died following a two-car crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road last month.

Police were called to the A87 between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh at around 1pm on Sunday, August 22.

A Honda Jazz car and a Skoda Rapid car collided, resulting in 73-year-old Valerie MacKinnon being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow – where she died on Wednesday.

The woman, from Sleat on the Isle of Skye, had been in “critical condition” following the crash.

Police say her family have been informed.

The two others injured following the crash, a 58-year-old male driver of the Honda and his 55-year-old female passenger, have both been released from hospital after treatment.

Police have now issued a new appeal for information from the public so that they can continue with their inquiries to investigate the now-fatal incident.

They are asking anyone driving in the area at the time who may have seen either car prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist with their investigation to get in touch with officers.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mrs MacKinnon at this time.

“Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries in relation to this collision and would appeal to anyone who has not yet been spoken to get in touch with police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101.  Please quote reference number 1969 of Sunday, August 22 when calling.”

