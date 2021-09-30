Highland photographer to open exhibition celebrating resilience of Nairn residents during Covid pandemic

A Highland photographer is debuting a new exhibition showcasing the resilience of Nairn residents in the wake of Covid .

Alexander Williamson has spent two years taking photographs of local people around the town’s beaches, rivers and harbour area.

His original intention was to capture the events taking place to mark Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

However, with thousands of events cancelled in light of the pandemic, his focus turned to showcasing the resilience of local residents, during a time of great uncertainty and disruption.

The writer and photographer is now showcasing his stills in a new exhibition at Nairn community and Arts Centre to celebrate the resilience of Nairn’s local community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition will be on display from October 4 to the 27th ahead of the creation of a commemorative book planned for later in the year.

‘Many of us needed that hourly walk’

Mr Williamson said: “For many in Nairn in the early days of the first lockdown, using that permitted hour of outdoor exercise meant going for a walk down by the river or out along the beach. People began to reconnect with nature and realise how lucky we are to live here.

“Some turned to the natural beauty on their doorstep for consolation and solace. Some took to wild swimming, some paddle boarding. Others simply walked.

“It’s well known that walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise and walking in nature has a hugely positive impact on mental health. Many of us needed that hourly walk. It kept us all going during the tail-end of a dark winter.

“For me, walking and photography go hand in hand. If I’m taking photographs, I’ll walk to do it. Walking makes the planes of our perspective shift and form a moment that you can frame.”

Trepidation in approaching the community

The Highland based writer and photographer began collating images in January last year with the intention of documenting the activities and events taking place to mark Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21.

However, when the pandemic struck thousands of in-person events were cancelled due to restrictions on social distancing and public gatherings.

Mr Williamson, who also chairs Nairn Book and Arts Festival, decided to transform his project into a commemoration of the town’s resilience, amidst the trying times imposed by Covid-19.

However, the creator admits, approaching people conjured up a great deal of fear surrounding the potential spread of the virus.

He added: “For a while I was reticent about approaching people, fearing the spread of Covid-19. As restrictions eased, I began to approach people for their photograph again.

“What I was really interested in was situating people in a specific place at a specific moment of time – a time of great disruption, uncertainty and, for many, fear. For others, regrettably, a time of sadness and loss.

“Almost everyone I approached was happy to have their photograph taken. Many were intrigued by the project, and a good number just wanted to chat.”

Mr Williamson stresses he will continue his captivating work until December to record how the town has coped through life’s challenges.

“The project is almost complete,” he said.

“I plan to carry on until December 31st – a record of how people have coped with the strange times we have been living through.”