Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links

Meet the couple who run the real post office on Channel 4’s Murder Island

By David Mackay
October 5, 2021, 8:37 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 8:38 pm
Joe and Hannah Teale run the real post office that features in Murder Island on Channel 4. Photo: Post Office

The remote post office on the Isle of Gigha has been transformed into the setting for Channel 4’s new mystery Murder Island.

Renowned crime writer Ian Rankin has penned the whodunnit which hit TV screens on Tuesday evening.

While the people answering questions from the amateur sleuths in the Murder Island post office are actors, the counter is a real-life hub of activity on the island, which is the most southern in the Hebrides.

The Isle of Gigha is known as the fictional island of Hirsa in the Channel 4 series. Photo: Post Office

And the investigators in the show even stopped by to speak with real-life postmaster Joe Teale and his wife Hannah to learn more about the island.

Murder Island filming doubled population

Murder Island is a mystery investigation focussing on a fictional crime that has been committed with the post office and store playing a central role.

The six-part series revolves around members of the public taking on the role of detectives to see if they have what it takes to crack the case.

Filming took place around the post office hours to ensure island residents could still get provisions.

Mr Teale said: “We had to ensure that the shop could still serve the community. There was lots of filming here.

“On one particular night there was filming at the post office and outside until 1am in the morning, with lots of action going on.

“They had huge amounts of lighting, so it looked like it was actually filmed during the day.”

And the population of the island nearly doubled when the cast of 10 actors, amateur detectives and crew arrived – complete with 42 camper vans to provide accommodation.

Mr Teale added: “Under normal circumstances the island would have been able to accommodate everyone, but this was filming during Covid restrictions and there had to be social distancing.

The Isle of Gigha is off the coast of the Mull of Kintyre. Photo: Post Office

“It wasn’t families and couples coming over – it was more than 100 individuals who came across.

“It was not enough for them to have separate rooms, they all had to have their own bathrooms.

“We have not seen the series ahead of time so people are wondering which parts of our island will be shown and who they may recognise.

“The Isle of Gigha community still don’t know who the ‘murderer’ was. We will have to watch the series, like everyone else to find out.”

Murder Island is on Channel 4 at 9.30pm on Tuesdays, beginning on October 5 until November 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal