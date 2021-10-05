Meet the couple who run the real post office on Channel 4’s Murder Island

The remote post office on the Isle of Gigha has been transformed into the setting for Channel 4’s new mystery Murder Island.

Renowned crime writer Ian Rankin has penned the whodunnit which hit TV screens on Tuesday evening.

While the people answering questions from the amateur sleuths in the Murder Island post office are actors, the counter is a real-life hub of activity on the island, which is the most southern in the Hebrides.

And the investigators in the show even stopped by to speak with real-life postmaster Joe Teale and his wife Hannah to learn more about the island.

Murder Island filming doubled population

Murder Island is a mystery investigation focussing on a fictional crime that has been committed with the post office and store playing a central role.

The six-part series revolves around members of the public taking on the role of detectives to see if they have what it takes to crack the case.

Filming took place around the post office hours to ensure island residents could still get provisions.

Do you have what it takes to solve a murder written by Ian Rankin?

Mr Teale said: “We had to ensure that the shop could still serve the community. There was lots of filming here.

“On one particular night there was filming at the post office and outside until 1am in the morning, with lots of action going on.

“They had huge amounts of lighting, so it looked like it was actually filmed during the day.”

And the population of the island nearly doubled when the cast of 10 actors, amateur detectives and crew arrived – complete with 42 camper vans to provide accommodation.

Mr Teale added: “Under normal circumstances the island would have been able to accommodate everyone, but this was filming during Covid restrictions and there had to be social distancing.

“It wasn’t families and couples coming over – it was more than 100 individuals who came across.

“It was not enough for them to have separate rooms, they all had to have their own bathrooms.

“We have not seen the series ahead of time so people are wondering which parts of our island will be shown and who they may recognise.

“The Isle of Gigha community still don’t know who the ‘murderer’ was. We will have to watch the series, like everyone else to find out.”

Murder Island is on Channel 4 at 9.30pm on Tuesdays, beginning on October 5 until November 9.