Children at Orkney hospital given mini Tesla to drive themselves to appointments

Children at an Orkney hospital have started cruising through the corridors in style, after a mini Tesla was donated to the facility by a car owners club.

Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall recently became the latest in the country to be gifted a tiny vehicle by Tesla Owners UK for use by its youngest patients.

It is hoped kids will use the car to get to theatre and other medical appointments – helping to ease their fears or apprehension at a very anxious time.

The owner’s club started up the scheme more than three years ago, when billionaire chief executive Elon Musk offered support over Twitter.

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2018

Since then, more than 100 of the miniature Teslas have been delivered to hospitals around the UK, including places in Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

A young patient named Nenyasha was the first to take the mini Tesla car for a spin around the Balfour Hospital in Orkney.

A post on the NHS Orkney Facebook page said: “Nenyasha kindly volunteered to be our test driver and make sure everything worked for us and we think you can tell by the smile that he was having a great time!”