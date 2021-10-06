Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Children at Orkney hospital given mini Tesla to drive themselves to appointments

By Craig Munro
October 6, 2021, 5:35 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 5:42 pm
Nenyasha in the new Tesla, with NHS Orkney staff Linzi Mowatt, Laura Muir and Michael Dickson.

Children at an Orkney hospital have started cruising through the corridors in style, after a mini Tesla was donated to the facility by a car owners club.

Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall recently became the latest in the country to be gifted a tiny vehicle by Tesla Owners UK for use by its youngest patients.

It is hoped kids will use the car to get to theatre and other medical appointments – helping to ease their fears or apprehension at a very anxious time.

The owner’s club started up the scheme more than three years ago, when billionaire chief executive Elon Musk offered support over Twitter.

Since then, more than 100 of the miniature Teslas have been delivered to hospitals around the UK, including places in Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

A young patient named Nenyasha was the first to take the mini Tesla car for a spin around the Balfour Hospital in Orkney.

A post on the NHS Orkney Facebook page said: “Nenyasha kindly volunteered to be our test driver and make sure everything worked for us and we think you can tell by the smile that he was having a great time!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]