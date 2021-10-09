Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Injured walker stretched down Ben Nevis in an eight-hour rescue operation

By Ross Hempseed
October 9, 2021, 4:58 pm Updated: October 9, 2021, 5:25 pm

A young woman had to be stretchered down the UK’s highest mountain peak after suffering a back injury in a late afternoon climb.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue team received a call-out that a woman had fallen and injured herself coming up Ben Nevis at around 4pm on Friday.

The rescue team is all voluntary therefore team leader John Stevenson had to issue a call-out for voluntary members to come and assist in the rescue.

The woman had fallen close to the summit and so her companion, believed to be her father, helped her up to the shelter at the summit of the mountain.

Meanwhile, the rescue team had packed their kits ready to climb the mountain. Unfortunately due to low cloud coverage, the rescue helicopter was unable to assist.

This meant that 14 of the 18 voluntary personnel had to make the journey up Ben Nevis with their full kits needed for rescue and provide medical assistance.

Other members were there to operate the Polaris Bikes which are used to carry heavy equipment up difficult terrain.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team is all voluntary and members are dedicated to helping those injured while hillwalking.

The mountain rescue team arrived at around 8 pm and proceeded to stretcher the young woman down the mountain. She was then transported to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Leader of the Lochaber Mountain rescue team, John Stevenson, said: “Because of cloud level the helicopter couldn’t get in to assist.

“So the team had to start from the bottom, carrying the stretcher and the usual first aid kits to the summit of Ben Nevis and stretcher the woman back down the mountain.

“Taking the kit up the mountain takes time and we started around the back of 4 pm and we were finished just after midnight.

“It can also be very hard work taking a stretcher down from the summit of Ben Nevis. It took eight guys to bring the young woman down on the stretcher.”

