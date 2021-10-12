Family of missing man informed as body found on Isle of Lewis

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found on the Isle of Lewis.

The body was found at around 8am on Tuesday, October 12.

It was found in Tarstol Burn, near to Loch Street in the Barvas area.

Though the man has not yet been formally identified, the family of Donnie Scott, who was reported missing from the area have been informed.

The 42-year-old was reported missing on Monday, with police “concerned” regarding his whereabouts.