Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘A kind, warm and caring student’: Andy picks up prestigious university nursing award

By John Ross
October 14, 2021, 11:45 am
Andrew Jupp with his award.
Andrew Jupp with his award.

A father-of-two who turned to nursing in his 40s has been named as the winner of a prestigious university award.

Andrew Jupp spent more than 20 years in a technical support role with BT before taking an online psychology degree with the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Now about to graduate with a BSc in nursing, he is the winner of the university’s 2021 Chancellor’s Nursing Award.

Andrew, 49, from Tain, was recognised for his academic excellence, compassionate nature and determination to succeed.

Award presented on behalf of Prince Royal

Established in 2020, the annual award is presented on behalf of the university’s Chancellor, The Princess Royal.

He said: “I’m delighted to receive this award.

“It’s an acknowledgment of three years of hard work as an adult with family responsibilities.”

It was while working on a week-on-week-off basis in his previous job he decided to study psychology.

“It was something that really interested me. I was looking to carry that on somewhere so mental health nursing seemed to be the obvious route for that.”

During his studies he spent time with the Invergordon community mental health team during the Covid pandemic.

Andy Jupp receives his award from Marie Cameron, head of undergraduate nursing

“It was a bit different as in community mental health you usually see people in their houses.

“But because of Covid there were a lot of video calls. It was still a great experience.”

Andy, who this week started work with the drug and alcohol recovery service at Inverness Justice Centre, receives £100 and an engraved glass award.

He was nominated by his personal academic tutor Anne Leiper.

She said he has consistently achieved excellent marks for his academic work and has been a role model to fellow students.

“He has done exceptionally well in balancing caring commitments for his wife and children, while undertaking his degree.

Covid emergency placement

“During his studies, Andy worked in a variety of hospital and community settings and undertook a Covid-19 emergency clinical placement, providing him with experience of nursing during a pandemic.”

Anne said Andy’s mentors have praised his conduct, level of professionalism and non-judgemental manner.

“Andy is a kind, warm and caring student, who has a good degree of maturity that enables him to work effectively and compassionately, especially in challenging situations.”

Last year he was awarded a Carnegie Vacation Scholarship and carried out a research project investigating the attitudes of staff and students in the university’s department of nursing and midwifery on LGBT+ patients.

He has done exceptionally well in balancing caring commitments for his wife and children, while undertaking his degree.

The research will contribute to curriculum development and ensuring future nurses work with this patient group in an inclusive manner.

Other students nominated for the award were Joanna Shepherd, from Dornoch; Natalie Roska and Eilidh Thomas (Inverness); Lorraine MacDonald (Dalcross): Linsey Stanyer (Tain) and Olivia Phillips from Rosemarkie.

Olivia was highly commended and the others were commended.

Related story:

Highland nurses pledge to donate £1500 to help families in need in the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]