Energy firm seeks to extend wind farm projects in Orkney by five years

An energy firm is seeking to extend two major wind farm developments planned in Orkney by five years.

Hoolan Energy has submitted two planning applications to Orkney Islands Council requesting the operational lifespan of the developments be increased from 25 years to 30 years.

It also wants the council to extend the duration of consent for the projects from three years to eight years.

The developer’s Costa Head project, to be situated along the north coast of Orkney’s west mainland, consists of four 125m-high turbines.

Five more of the same height are planned at Hesta Head, in South Ronaldsay.

Holyrood overturned decision on projects

The projects were both refused by the council’s planning committee in 2018.

However, these decisions were overturned by the Scottish Government in April 2019 after Hoolan appealed the decision.

The developer has said its wind farms will play a vital part in the case for a new 220MW interconnector between Orkney and the Scottish mainland.

It has offered local people the opportunity to invest in the two projects and is committing £5,000 per megawatt in community benefit for the lifetime of each project.

The Costa Head development attracted 51 letters of objection and 15 in support in the run up to being considered by the council.

The Hesta Head application received 89 objections and ten letters of support.

A protest group opposing the projects also gathered outside the council chambers on the day of the committee’s meeting.

Public consultation on proposals

Hoolan Energy development director Lizzie Foot said: “Both wind farm proposals went through extensive public consultation, including several rounds of exhibitions, public meetings, roundtables on shared ownership opportunities and meetings with community councils.

“The projects received letters of objection, neutral letters and letters of support from local members of the public during the planning process.

“The Section 42 application is requesting a lifetime extension and extension of time for the planning applications due to the delays to the interconnector and these projects continue to make up a significant part of the needs case for a new connection.

She added: “Since our applications were first considered in 2018, it is welcome to see Orkney Islands Council progress its own onshore wind projects.

“Orkney Islands Council also declared a Climate Emergency in 2019.”

A council spokeswoman said the proposals and procedure for determination will be confirmed following validation checks for both applications.

Hoolan Energy is now looking at a grid connection date of April 2026 for the two wind farms.