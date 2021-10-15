Growing concerns for missing mother and son from Dingwall

A mother and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dingwall.

Linda Newlands and her son Andrew Baird were last seen in the Ross Place area around 7.40pm on Wednesday October 13.

The 30-year-old mum is described as being 5ft 2in with a stocky build and long red hair. She was last seen wearing red glasses, green trousers a long black coat and trainers.

Her son is described as 5ft with a stocky build and dark brown hair. The 10-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police are growing more concerned for the pair’s welfare as time passes.

They are believed to still be in the Highlands, however, they may have made their way to Edinburgh.

Sergeant Rhys Reid said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on Linda and Andrew’s whereabouts to come forward and contact police as soon as they can.

“If you believe you have seen them, or know where they are, please call 101, quoting incident 3596 of October 14.”