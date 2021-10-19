Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen claims he slashed man’s face after sexual assault

By David Love
October 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 19, 2021, 12:05 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A teenager who slashed a man in the face because he believed he had been sexually assaulted has been locked up for 10 months.

Dylan Thorpe, who previously lived in Strathpeffer and Dingwall but is currently serving a 12 months sentence in a Young Offender’s Institution for a later double stabbing, will also be supervised for five months on his release next year.

Thorpe previously appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank as a first offender and admitted repeatedly striking a man on the head and body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in a house in Oldtown Road, Inverness, on December 4, 2019.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court then that Thorpe’s allegation of sexual assault against the man was still being investigated by the police. No update was given at sentencing on the outcome.

The prosecutor said that the man was playing with his phone after letting Thorpe stay at his address because he said he had nowhere else to go.

‘He seems to have a propensity for this type of offence’

“Thorpe asked him: ‘Are you done?’ and then lunged towards him with a knife, striking him on the head, the face and neck,” Ms Eastwood said.

She added that the man recalled putting his hands up to defend himself and being struck on the hands.

She said he was able to grab Thorpe and throw him to the floor and keep a hold of him.

Thorpe had asked to be let go, she added, and when the man did he ran out of the flat.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and made the assault claim, telling police his attack had been in self defence.

The man suffered lacerations to his right temple, right eye area and neck, which all required stitching and will leave scarring, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Matthew Berlow said: “Clearly this is a man who needs assistance on his release.

“He seems to have a propensity for this type of offence. He felt threatened and this was his response.”

