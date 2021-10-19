An oil rig worker has been flown back to mainland Shetland by a coastguard helicopter after crushing their hand.

The worker, who was on a platform 80 miles east of Sumburgh, was picked up by rescue helicopter 900 at around 3pm.

After initially heading towards Ross Memorial Hospital in Dingwall, the coastguard had to turn around due to poor weather.

Instead, the casualty was flown to Sumburgh, where they were picked up by an ambulance and taken to hospital.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At 3pm, rescue helicopter 900 was called out to an oil rig 80 miles east of Sumburgh after receiving reports of a worker with a crushed hand.

“The worker was taken to Sumburgh and taken to hospital by the ambulance.”