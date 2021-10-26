Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mull shoppers complain after ‘months’ of empty shelves at local supermarket

By Denny Andonova and Craig Munro
October 26, 2021, 6:52 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 7:08 pm
Andrew Wilson put a picture of empty vegetable shelves at the Tobermory Co-op.

An island community claims they have been forced to take 24-mile round trips to buy their groceries as shelves in their only supermarket have been left laying empty for “months”.

Concerns were raised after recent images on social media revealed a significant lack of stock in the Co-op on Isle of Mull – with residents left without any fresh food.

Local resident Andrew Wilson wrote on Twitter it was a “poor show” by the supermarket operator, and said it had been an issue “for months now”.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, he said: “Because of the limited ferries running this time of year it’s difficult to get off the island to shop, so we are reliant on the Co-op and especially the elderly.

“On Monday they sent the usual very large truck with just takeaway sandwiches and fizzy drinks.

“This huge truck has travelled backwards and forwards on a ferry and who knows how many road miles, for that!

“No good for the environment and no good for our dinner tables.”

Sam Jones, who lives in Tobermory, also took to social media to complain about the lack of fresh food on offer at the local Co-op.

He wrote: “We have tremendous staff in #Tobermory, however, senior @coopuk
managers need to know this can’t go on.

“We’re can’t just pop to Tesco instead. Our alternatives are a Premier & Spar round trips of 14 & 24 miles.

“Don’t send more mince pies and other seasonal crap, send fresh food.”

Issues at shops across UK

The supply chain across the UK has been disrupted by HGV driver shortages, caused by a variety of factors including Brexit and the retirement of older drivers.

Industry officials last week warned MPs that the issues are “not visibly getting better” and the country could take around a year to recover.

A spokesman for Co-op said: “We are very sorry we have run low on some products in this store and for the inconvenience this will have caused.

“We are taking immediate steps to divert additional supplies to the store to help them restock as quickly as possible, as serving our island communities is a priority and a responsibility we take very seriously.”

