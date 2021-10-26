Mull shoppers complain after ‘months’ of empty shelves at local supermarket

An island community claims they have been forced to take 24-mile round trips to buy their groceries as shelves in their only supermarket have been left laying empty for “months”.

Concerns were raised after recent images on social media revealed a significant lack of stock in the Co-op on Isle of Mull – with residents left without any fresh food.

Local resident Andrew Wilson wrote on Twitter it was a “poor show” by the supermarket operator, and said it had been an issue “for months now”.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, he said: “Because of the limited ferries running this time of year it’s difficult to get off the island to shop, so we are reliant on the Co-op and especially the elderly.

“On Monday they sent the usual very large truck with just takeaway sandwiches and fizzy drinks.

“This huge truck has travelled backwards and forwards on a ferry and who knows how many road miles, for that!

“No good for the environment and no good for our dinner tables.”

3000 residents live on the isle of Mull. We have one supermarket. The only thing delivered on your lorry today was takeaway sandwiches and fizzy drinks. Been like it for months now. What a poor show by the Coop. Definitely not looking after local community. #@coopuk pic.twitter.com/xHG6z2vRyr — Andrew Wilson (@TheAndyJWilson) October 25, 2021

Sam Jones, who lives in Tobermory, also took to social media to complain about the lack of fresh food on offer at the local Co-op.

He wrote: “We have tremendous staff in #Tobermory, however, senior @coopuk

managers need to know this can’t go on.

“We’re can’t just pop to Tesco instead. Our alternatives are a Premier & Spar round trips of 14 & 24 miles.

“Don’t send more mince pies and other seasonal crap, send fresh food.”

Issues at shops across UK

The supply chain across the UK has been disrupted by HGV driver shortages, caused by a variety of factors including Brexit and the retirement of older drivers.

Industry officials last week warned MPs that the issues are “not visibly getting better” and the country could take around a year to recover.

A spokesman for Co-op said: “We are very sorry we have run low on some products in this store and for the inconvenience this will have caused.

“We are taking immediate steps to divert additional supplies to the store to help them restock as quickly as possible, as serving our island communities is a priority and a responsibility we take very seriously.”