Britain’s most remote pub in Highlands awarded more than £200,000 from UK budget

By Lauren Robertson
October 28, 2021, 5:38 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 5:43 pm
The Old Forge pub, Knoydart.

Britain’s most remote pub in the Highlands has been awarded more than £200,000 by the UK Government.

Earlier this year, a group of Knoydart residents launched a funding campaign in an attempt to buy The Old Forge pub.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society wanted to save their local from being bought over and turned into housing.

The pub has been deemed the most remote in Britain, accessible only by boat from Mallaig, an 18-mile hike from Glenfinnan or a helicopter.

This week, The Old Forge was recognised in the UK Government budget announcement, being awarded £219,096 as part of its Community Ownership Fund.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society management committee.

The fund was set up to empower communities across the UK to treasure local community assets.

The story of the pub, and the locals who fought to save it, has been deemed a great example of this.

It is hoped that this funding will help The Old Forge Community Benefit Society to buy and redevelop the pub, making it into more of an asset for the area.

‘Wonderful boost’

Jamie Halcro Johnston, MSP for Highlands and Islands, welcomed the funding for the pub.

He said: “This funding is a wonderful boost from the UK Government to a very deserving local project.

The Old Forge pub, Knoydart.

“The people of Knoydart have worked extremely hard to save their local pub – and I look forward to seeing the benefits that The Old Forge will bring to the local area and community.

“This investment shows the support and security even the remotest communities in Scotland gain from being part of a strong UK.”

Saving The Old Forge

The Old Forge was built in 1880, can take 65 diners and has a cottage attached.

Only a week after launching their bid to save their local pub, The Old Forge Community Benefit Society had raised £208,575.

The group appealed to locals and other parties to invest in the future of the pub, hoping to buy it under community ownership.

They have said that the pub will support the area through using local produce and creating jobs.

