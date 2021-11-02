Orkney council tightens mask-wearing rules as Covid spike hits islands

As Orkney deals with the most severe spike in Covid cases experienced during the pandemic, restrictions around wearing masks in the council chamber have been tightened.

During today’s meetings, all those in the council chamber had to wear their mask unless speaking.

These measures also applied to those in the public gallery.

Prior to today, mask-wearing had only been necessary when standing.

Request due to recent rise in Covid cases

A council spokeswoman said: “The wearing of masks within the Council chamber is as a result of the recent rise in cases of Covid-19.

“This is purely precautionary and to help in the combined measures Orkney wide to suppress the transmission rate.”

Last Thursday, 55 cases of coronavirus were confirmed for the county – the largest daily spike since the start of the pandemic.

‘Strange times’

Speaking at the beginning of the asset management sub-committee today, the council’s deputy leader and the sub-committee chairman, Leslie Manson remarked that it was “strange times”.

He said: “The organisation has got to show a responsible attitude to the pandemic and this is the advice we’ve been given and these are protocols we will be following.

“As we transition, hopefully to more normal meetings, we’ve got to do that very cautiously and carefully. Bearing in mind, there could always be a u-turn if the data demands it.

“It’s really important, as a council, that we show this kind of example.”

Cups also under careful watch

Attendees to the council chamber were also asked to be vigilant about using cups and, where they did use them, were asked to make sure they took them away or disposed of them responsibly.