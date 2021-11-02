Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney council tightens mask-wearing rules as Covid spike hits islands

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
November 2, 2021, 5:00 pm

As Orkney deals with the most severe spike in Covid cases experienced during the pandemic, restrictions around wearing masks in the council chamber have been tightened.

During today’s meetings, all those in the council chamber had to wear their mask unless speaking.

These measures also applied to those in the public gallery.

Prior to today, mask-wearing had only been necessary when standing.

Request due to recent rise in Covid cases

A council spokeswoman said: “The wearing of masks within the Council chamber is as a result of the recent rise in cases of Covid-19.

“This is purely precautionary and to help in the combined measures Orkney wide to suppress the transmission rate.”

Last Thursday, 55 cases of coronavirus were confirmed for the county – the largest daily spike since the start of the pandemic.

Orkney Council has tightened up the requirement to wear masks within the chamber

‘Strange times’

Speaking at the beginning of the asset management sub-committee today, the council’s deputy leader and the sub-committee chairman, Leslie Manson remarked that it was “strange times”.

He said: “The organisation has got to show a responsible attitude to the pandemic and this is the advice we’ve been given and these are protocols we will be following.

“As we transition, hopefully to more normal meetings, we’ve got to do that very cautiously and carefully. Bearing in mind, there could always be a u-turn if the data demands it.

“It’s really important, as a council, that we show this kind of example.”

Orkney council’s deputy leader and sub-committee chairman, Leslie Manson.

Cups also under careful watch

Attendees to the council chamber were also asked to be vigilant about using cups and, where they did use them, were asked to make sure they took them away or disposed of them responsibly.

