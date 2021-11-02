Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 3

By First Class team
November 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to First Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Press and Journal on Wednesday November 3.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being published?

For a full guide to all of the featured schools, visit our First Class 2021 guide.

 

First Class 2021

Barthol School
Boddam School
Craigievar School
Crathes School
Crathie School
Johnshaven School
Kincardine O’Neil School
Kininmonth School
Uryside P1C
Uryside P1B
Uryside P1A
Durris School
Newmachar P1F
Newmachar P1
Newmachar P12
Fintry School, Turriff
Strichen School
Pitmedden School
Greenbrae P1B
Greenbrae P1C
Greenbrae P1A
Lathallan School
Monymusk School
Kintore P1S
Kintore P1K
Mill O’Forest P1TM
Mill O’Forest P1M
Lochinver Primary
Resolis Primary
Hilton Primary, Inverness
St Columba;s Primary School
Park Primary
Achiltibuie Primary School
Baulnaluib School
Keiss Primary School
Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Phort Righ
Eoligarry School
Dalneigh Primary School
Reay Primary School
Kirkhill Primary School
Rathen Primary School
Cluny Primary School
Cultercullen Primary
Dunnottar Primary
Maud Primary
Lairhillock Primary
Kirkhill P1F
Foveran Primary
St Brides Primary School
Craignish Primary School
Port Erroll Primary
Fraserburgh South Park P12S
Fraserburgh South Park P1T.
Fraserburgh South Park P12H

 

First Class 2021: Celebrating this year's P1 school pupils

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]