Climate-friendly regeneration project in Gairloch recognised by national award

A regeneration project in Gairloch that set out to address inequalities facing rural communities has won a national award.

The Achtercairn site picked up the Best Regeneration Project – Rural & Suburban at the Inside Housing Development Awards in London.

The awards recognise innovation in striving for more sustainable and net zero developments.

What prompted the regeneration project?

A driver for the Achtercairn project was the needs of the community, with falling numbers in the primary school as families struggled to find suitable accommodation.

Undertaken by the Communities Housing Trust (CHT), the project transformed an eyesore derelict site in Gairloch which is on the NC500 tourist route.

It was completed last year during lockdown.

The site now includes 25 affordable houses, new shops, commercial space, and a cafe stocking produce from more than 40 local suppliers.

It also features the Gale Centre, a tourist hub that is Scotland’s first public building to be awarded Passivhaus status for energy efficiency.

The Gairloch and Loch Ewe Action Forum employs staff year-round at the centre.

It receives more than 40,000 visitors per year and supports 100 people locally by selling their crafts and produce.

Also on site is the Gairloch farm shop, vet clinic, and a new Air Training Corps facility providing skills and education opportunities.

The development is an example of a climate-friendly ‘20-minute neighbourhood’, where key services and amenities are a 20-minute walk, cycle or drive from home.

A focal point for the village

It was supported by the Scottish Government, Highland Council, Albyn Housing Society, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Gairloch Estate and the Ministry Of Defence.

Ronnie MacRae, chief executive of CHT, said: “It’s great to be recognised for this community-led development, showing a 20-minute neighbourhood in practice, particularly during the week of COP26.

“The development has provided a new village centre with a low-energy Passivhaus as the focal point, as well as housing local families and keyworkers in energy-efficient homes built with sustainable materials.

“It’s reducing rural inequalities and need to travel, and is supporting and promoting the local circular economy.

“All of these factors work towards addressing the climate crisis, and we’re glad to be able to show what’s possible for other rural communities in Scotland, as well as elsewhere in the UK.”

Turning a vision into reality

Janet Miles, managing director of Gale is delighted the village has been recognised for its achievements in regeneration.

“We’re very proud of the part Gale has played in this, having been driving community-led regeneration in the area for over 20 years now.

“Our vision was to create a community-owned, social and economic hub in the derelict centre of the village – a physical heart to the community.

“The development has enabled us to turn this vision into a reality.”

Difference is ‘phenomenal’

Wendy Watson, owner of Gairloch Farm Shop, said: “The school roll is now a bit higher, we have more people in our local school. The numbers were declining.

“I would say the difference is phenomenal to our village.”