‘Children could face unimaginable horrors’: Shetland health workers hold climate protest against Cambo oil field development

Shetland doctors will hold a climate protest today against the development of the Cambo oil field amid concerns it would cause “unimaginable horrors”.

Health workers will march from Lerwick health centre to Lerwick Town Hall at 2pm to halt the controversial plans, which would see up to 800 million barrels of oil extracted from the earth off the coast of the island.

The plans were first licensed in 2001 and have since been heavily discussed in government with politicians going back and forth on whether the development should go ahead.

Health workers have now joined campaigners in the ongoing fight against the oil field amid concerns the move would “jeopardise food security for billions of people”.

‘Children could face unimaginable horrors in their lifetime’

Local consultant paediatrician Dr Alex Armitage said he felt a professional duty to join the demonstration and pushed for more urgent action.

He said: “To reach net zero we must have a complete transformation of our society now. If we do not, I fear that children that I see in my clinic will face unimaginable horrors in their lifetimes.

“It feels difficult in Shetland coming and making a public stand against the fossil fuel industry, which employs many people locally and has brought prosperity to Shetland.

“However, the need for urgent decarbonisation is clear. We live in one of the windiest places in the northern hemisphere, in Shetland we have a huge opportunity to rapidly transition our energy economy into renewables.

“Opening up the Cambo oil field shows a glaring lack of climate leadership from the government.”

Transition to net zero to improve public health

For the past few months campaigners have been calling for the UK Government to block proposals to develop the oil field, saying it is incompatible with Scotland’s climate change targets.

Earlier this year, Friends of the Earth Scotland and Uplift also both threatened legal action against the UK Government over the controversial plans.

In response, the UK Government had previously said it was not able to intervene and stop the proposals as the oil field was licensed back in 2001.

However, further debate emerged after the government’s legal department agreed it could “give directions” to the Oil and Gas Authority, which is currently considering whether or not to approve the Cambo oil field.

GP for the South Mainland, Dr Deepa Shah, who will also join the demonstration said moving to a low carbon economy could benefit public health.

She said: “Action on climate change through decarbonisation of our lifestyles will not only improve the health of our planet but will also lead to significantly better mental and physical health for my patients.

“This will come about through healthier diets, more active travel, better insulated homes and a corresponding reduction in fuel poverty.

“Taking action on climate change means both a sustainable future on this planet for our children and also longer, healthier lives for ourselves.”